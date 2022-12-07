ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Local toy drive supplies hundreds of gifts to kids in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The MLK Club organized a toy drive for underprivileged kids Saturday. With the help of other organizations and volunteers, close to 400 gifts were passed out. Sheila Anderson was one of those volunteers. She loves getting in the holiday spirit and helping out kids in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Indy with Kids

The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business

If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2-day fundraiser brings in more than $200K for Honor Flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne radio station raised thousands of dollars in just 48 hours for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Thursday and Friday marked the 75th year for Penny Pitch at WOWO Radio, and the station announced Saturday the annual fundraiser brought in a total of $207,083 for the cause, passing the goal of $205,000.
FORT WAYNE, IN
grantconnected.net

Fairmount Camp Hosts First Artisan Market

On Dec. 3, Fairmount Camp hosted its first annual Artisan Market. The market consisted of almost 50 local vendors selling a variety of products such as baked. goods, Christmas ornaments and much more. “I think that this is a one stop place where you get a lot of vendors, like...
FAIRMOUNT, IN
963xke.com

City: Neighborhood infrastructure roundup for 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – City of Fort Wayne leaders announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig Road relocation...
FORT WAYNE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

IU Health Ball, Blackford, and Jay hospitals tighten visitor rules due to respiratory illness proliferation

The nationwide trend of increasing cases of respiratory illnesses has come home to roost in eastern Indiana, including Muncie, Hartford City, and Portland. Responding to the trend, starting Monday, IU Health Ball, Blackford, and Jay hospitals will limit visitors to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, and to protect patients and employees.
HARTFORD CITY, IN
WANE-TV

WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Washington Center start Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Washington Center Road as crews work on gas lines. The section of road between Ridgebrook Boulevard and West Street will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Wednesday, Dec. 21.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74

(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
WABASH, IN
wfft.com

Turning cooler, rain returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday is a cloudy and cool day. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 40s. The clouds may thin out some late Thursday afternoon, but they will quickly increase in the evening. Thursday night lows drop into the middle...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Sidney Daily News

It’s been an honor

It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
OHIO STATE
wfft.com

Tracking rain and snow Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a breezy, gloomy and soggy day. Our next system brings light rain to the region near the middle of Friday morning. The activity spreads from the southwest to the northeast. Wet snowflakes could briefly mix in with the rain Friday morning north...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Holiday Pops canceled due to Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Philharmonic negotiations for a new contract with musicians went south Thursday as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced the musicians would go on strike. Early Friday afternoon, The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced that Friday and Saturday’s Holiday Pops concerts have been canceled....
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy