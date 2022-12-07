Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
wfft.com
Local toy drive supplies hundreds of gifts to kids in need
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The MLK Club organized a toy drive for underprivileged kids Saturday. With the help of other organizations and volunteers, close to 400 gifts were passed out. Sheila Anderson was one of those volunteers. She loves getting in the holiday spirit and helping out kids in...
The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business
If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
WANE-TV
2-day fundraiser brings in more than $200K for Honor Flight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne radio station raised thousands of dollars in just 48 hours for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Thursday and Friday marked the 75th year for Penny Pitch at WOWO Radio, and the station announced Saturday the annual fundraiser brought in a total of $207,083 for the cause, passing the goal of $205,000.
WOWO News
City Administration announces recommendations for small businesses and nonprofits to receive ARPA assistance
Fort Wayne, Ind. (News Release) – Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration today announced that several local small businesses and nonprofits have been recommended to receive assistance through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that have been allocated to the City of Fort Wayne. The recommendations are a result of...
grantconnected.net
Fairmount Camp Hosts First Artisan Market
On Dec. 3, Fairmount Camp hosted its first annual Artisan Market. The market consisted of almost 50 local vendors selling a variety of products such as baked. goods, Christmas ornaments and much more. “I think that this is a one stop place where you get a lot of vendors, like...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Nearly six months after, Waynedale still repairing damage from deadly derecho
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In Waynedale, you can still see the damage caused by the June 2022 derecho. Healthy trees snapped in half, broken business signs. Many are still waiting for repairs. At McDonald’s on Bluffton Road, they’ve been waiting six months for their sign to...
963xke.com
City: Neighborhood infrastructure roundup for 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – City of Fort Wayne leaders announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig Road relocation...
indianapublicradio.org
IU Health Ball, Blackford, and Jay hospitals tighten visitor rules due to respiratory illness proliferation
The nationwide trend of increasing cases of respiratory illnesses has come home to roost in eastern Indiana, including Muncie, Hartford City, and Portland. Responding to the trend, starting Monday, IU Health Ball, Blackford, and Jay hospitals will limit visitors to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, and to protect patients and employees.
WANE-TV
WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Washington Center start Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Washington Center Road as crews work on gas lines. The section of road between Ridgebrook Boulevard and West Street will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Wednesday, Dec. 21.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 625 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 121,200 cases and 1,219 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74
(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
WANE-TV
“Life’s short. Eat pie:” Bob’s Restaurant passes torch to Willie’s Café II
WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — On Aug. 8, 2022, Tiara Bremer walked into Bob’s Restaurant as the owner for the last time. After assuming the mantle of owner on Sept. 29, 2005, almost 17 years filled with wonderful memories had passed during her time as the head of the only sit-down restaurant in Woodburn, Indiana.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Family of missing Fort Wayne man still searching for answers four years later
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In the early morning hours of December 8th, Kevin Nguyen disappeared after leaving the Brass Rail in downtown Fort Wayne. He was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Arby’s around the corner on Jefferson Boulevard, but what happened to him from there, no one knows.
wfft.com
Turning cooler, rain returns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday is a cloudy and cool day. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 40s. The clouds may thin out some late Thursday afternoon, but they will quickly increase in the evening. Thursday night lows drop into the middle...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Driver revived with 2 doses of Narcan now wanted in 2020 crash case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When officers arrived at the crash scene, it took two doses of Narcan to revive the driver who admitted to drinking two bottles of wine and taking two Percocets. However, when Andre Wilson, Jr. was taken to the hospital with injuries, a blood test...
Sidney Daily News
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
wfft.com
Tracking rain and snow Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a breezy, gloomy and soggy day. Our next system brings light rain to the region near the middle of Friday morning. The activity spreads from the southwest to the northeast. Wet snowflakes could briefly mix in with the rain Friday morning north...
WANE-TV
Holiday Pops canceled due to Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Philharmonic negotiations for a new contract with musicians went south Thursday as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced the musicians would go on strike. Early Friday afternoon, The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced that Friday and Saturday’s Holiday Pops concerts have been canceled....
