With only hours away from NDSU about to take the field against Samford Univiersity (Alabama), this news may be what the Bison football team needed to hear. With only days away from SDSU Jackrabbits to take the field in the FCS playoffs, a player has been arrested. According to the Brookings County State's Attorney office, on Monday December 5th, 2022, Malik Lofton was arrested on his warrant for two counts of Petty Theft in the Second Degree. Inital appearance will be on January 23rd, 2023 at 9:00 a.m." Lofton, from Minneapolis, is a senior cornerback for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Loften has appeared in all 12 games for SDSU this season, and is a three-time member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. This Saturday, December 10, 2022 the Jackrabits host Holy Cross at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in the quarterfinals. The Aberdeen News reported that SDSU Coach John Stiegelmeier said disicplieary action from the team is pending.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO