Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
South Dakota State sets up another FCS semifinal game with Montana State
BOZEMAN — For the second straight season, Montana State and South Dakota State will meet in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Top-seeded SDSU (12-1) rallied past eighth-seeded Holy Cross (12-1) for a 42-21 win in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will host the Bobcats (12-1) almost exactly one year after they lost to MSU 31-17 in an FCS semifinal game at Bobcat Stadium.
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies are staying in the Big Sky — for now, and AD Kent Haslam explains why
MISSOULA — The University of Montana’s student newspaper, The Kaimin, recently wrote a story about the school’s chances of moving its football program to the FBS level, citing athletic director Kent Haslam throughout. One of his quotes — “Changes happen. It’s nice when you’re in a spot...
406mtsports.com
Recruiting in 2022: Montana Grizzlies' Bobby Hauck's approach to recruiting, transfer portal
MISSOULA – Just two days after their football season ended, Montana Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck came into his final press conference of the year talking about what was next. “You get immediately into recruiting,” Hauck said. “We have a signing day coming up two weeks from Wednesday (Dec....
montanakaimin.com
Calling all contenders
When you enter the Champions Center at the University of Montana, you see top-of-the-line weight training sets, ellipticals and even a small island cafe where athletes relax. You might also see UM Athletic Director Kent Haslam. “This is my favorite part of my job,” Haslam said while waving to students...
KULR8
Four Montana Grizzlies make HERO Sports FCS All-American teams
MISSOULA - HERO Sports' well-recognized All-American teams were released on Thursday morning, and four Montana Grizzlies made the cut. One offensive player, one defensive player and two special-teamers represent Montana on three different lists. Making the All-FCS All-American team was senior cornerback Justin Ford, who recently declared his candidacy for...
Did NDSU Get A Break? SDSU Football Player Arrested
With only hours away from NDSU about to take the field against Samford Univiersity (Alabama), this news may be what the Bison football team needed to hear. With only days away from SDSU Jackrabbits to take the field in the FCS playoffs, a player has been arrested. According to the Brookings County State's Attorney office, on Monday December 5th, 2022, Malik Lofton was arrested on his warrant for two counts of Petty Theft in the Second Degree. Inital appearance will be on January 23rd, 2023 at 9:00 a.m." Lofton, from Minneapolis, is a senior cornerback for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Loften has appeared in all 12 games for SDSU this season, and is a three-time member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. This Saturday, December 10, 2022 the Jackrabits host Holy Cross at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in the quarterfinals. The Aberdeen News reported that SDSU Coach John Stiegelmeier said disicplieary action from the team is pending.
406mtsports.com
Dillon boys motor past Polson
FRENCHTOWN - The Dillon Beavers and Polson Pirates opened their seasons at the Western A Tip-Off Tournament in Frenchtown on Friday. The Beavers scored 25 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 78-42 victory over the Pirates. Dillon led by 16 points after eight minutes and opened up...
KULR8
Montana boxers bring home medals at USA boxing national championships
LUBBOCK, Texas--Five Montana Boxers brought home medals at the USA Boxing National Championships in Lubbock, Texas. Chase Strike- gold Billings Elite Amateur Boxing Club. Bree Cochran- gold (unopposed) Hays Boxing Club. Strike is first in the nation in his weight class and Hoops, Healy, and Willow Cochran are second in...
VIDEO: Grizzly bear family stops by Bison Range in Montana
Bison Range staff member Alex Moran shot a video of a sow grizzly and her cubs making their way up Headquarters Ridge.
3 Great Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
Phone call prompted Friday lockdown at Missoula's Big Sky High School
Big Sky High School in Missoula was locked down due to a 911 call, according to Missoula County Public Schools.
getnews.info
Locksmith In Missoula Montana Announces New Lock and Key Service
Offering 24/7 Emergency Services for Lockouts, Key Cutting and Auto Unlocking Services. December 9, 2022 – Lord & Jackson, leading locksmiths in Missoula MT is pleased to announce new lock and key services. The company offers 24/7 emergency services for lockouts, key cutting, and auto unlocking services. The team here consists of experienced, trained, and professional technicians committed to providing the highest quality services and products at affordable prices. This is a full-service locksmith company specializing in residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services. From the most common services such as key duplication to lock repairs and to the most advanced lock installations, the team is equipped with all the training, expertise, tools, and technologies to provide the best possible services for their customers.
The Wren becomes downtown Missoula’s latest unique hotel
Downtown Missoula's newest hotel -- the Wren -- held its grand opening on Friday. MTN News got a sneak peek inside.
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
NBCMontana
Missing person advisory issued for woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,140 Cases, 10 New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,627,456 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,060 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 229,103 doses have been administered and 77,188 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation
Lake County Commissioners announced Friday they intend to initiate the process of withdrawing from a nearly 60 year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. In both a release announcing the withdrawal and in a legal complaint filed against the state of Montana in the summer, Lake County says that the […] The post Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
wnax.com
Big, Messy Storm System Expected Next Week
While the current snow and ice storm exits the region, another system is taking shape for next week. Alex Trellinger at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says this one will be bigger and moving slower…. Trellinger says the critical factor will be where the cold air sets...
Comments / 1