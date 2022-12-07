Read full article on original website
University of South Dakota men’s basketball coach injured
South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson will miss the Coyotes' game Saturday as he heals from an injury.
Did NDSU Get A Break? SDSU Football Player Arrested
With only hours away from NDSU about to take the field against Samford Univiersity (Alabama), this news may be what the Bison football team needed to hear. With only days away from SDSU Jackrabbits to take the field in the FCS playoffs, a player has been arrested. According to the Brookings County State's Attorney office, on Monday December 5th, 2022, Malik Lofton was arrested on his warrant for two counts of Petty Theft in the Second Degree. Inital appearance will be on January 23rd, 2023 at 9:00 a.m." Lofton, from Minneapolis, is a senior cornerback for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Loften has appeared in all 12 games for SDSU this season, and is a three-time member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. This Saturday, December 10, 2022 the Jackrabits host Holy Cross at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in the quarterfinals. The Aberdeen News reported that SDSU Coach John Stiegelmeier said disicplieary action from the team is pending.
Yahoo Sports
South Dakota State football playoff central: Here's the latest on the team's big season
South Dakota State begins its FCS playoff push Saturday in Brookings when they host the Delaware Blue Hens in second round action. It's already been a historic season for the Jackrabbits, who won their first outright Missouri Valley Football Conference title by going 8-0 in league play and 10-1 overall.
University of Sioux Falls Names New Head Football Coach
The University of Sioux Falls has been looking for a replacement for Jon Anderson their recently departed head coach and now they have found their guy. USF will name Jim Glogowski as their new head coach according to Matt Zimmer of the Argus Leader. Glogowski comes over from Minnesota State...
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
gowatertown.net
Drag show at SDSU addressed at Board of Regents meeting
RAPID CITY, S.D.–After the leader of South Dakota’s university system announced “process improvements” in response to controversy about a recent drag show, critics denounced the handling of the show and a state senator pledged legislation to address it. The show took place Nov. 16 at South...
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota Thursday and into Friday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
South Dakota’s Mr. Bendo & Minnesota’s Paul Bunyan Are Bros
It turns out that South Dakota's Giant Mr. Bendo and Minnesota's Big Paul Bunyan are long-lost brothers! Who knew?. Mr. Bendo of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (pictured left) may be closely related to Paul Bunyan of Brainerd, Minnesota (pictured right). Mr. Bendo stood out in front of Buck’s Mufflers in...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Sioux Falls
Are you finding for a finalized list of hospital in the Sioux Falls town? You are going to get a hospital finalized list details in Sioux Falls. You will get a details address, Contact Number, Website Link details, approximate people reviews, and also a direction link from your home. All details has been picked from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
gowatertown.net
Visit Watertown announces new Director of Marketing & Business Development
WATERTOWN, S.D. – Visit Watertown has appointed Lindsay Stangl as its Director of Marketing & Business Development. Stangl joins Visit Watertown with graphic design experience and a strong background in hotel sales and operations. She graduated from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD, with a Bachelor of Science in contemporary media & journalism, and a minor in business administration.
KELOLAND TV
When will see more snow and lightning?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
Freezing Rain Changing to Heavy Snow for Sioux Falls Thursday Night
UPDATE 8:20 AM (12/8/22) Freezing rain changing to heavy snow is expected for the Sioux Falls area Thursday night. About four inches possible in and around the city. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
KELOLAND TV
Lawmakers agree funding for prison upgrades important
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s 2022 budget is calling for funding to build new prisons in the state. It would include construction of a new women’s prison facility in Rapid City, as well as a new state penitentiary for men in Sioux Falls. Rep. Erin...
kelo.com
Snowfall totals around the area vary widely following Thursday’s snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has been gathering snowfall reports following Thursday’s snowstorm. While their office at Joe Foss Field reported receiving 7.4 inches of snow, totals in Sioux Falls varied widely depending on where you live. Southeastern Sioux Falls saw...
siouxfalls.business
La Plaza Fiesta opens with extensive menu
The long wait is over: La Plaza Fiesta Mexican Restaurant is open on the south side of Sioux Falls. The owners announced their plans in July 2021 for the full-service restaurant at 521 W. 85th St. in front of Walmart, but construction delays and “a lot of things” led to the slow progress.
