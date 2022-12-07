Read full article on original website
Blue Earth County Library Invites You to a Winter Wonderland with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra
The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is delighted to host a special performance by the Mankato Symphony Orchestra at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato on Saturday, December 10 at 1pm. The orchestra will perform their Winter Wonders interpretation of the “See, Hear, Play: Music” program, which is designed for young listeners to discover and learn about the history, purpose, and joy of classical music.
Connect With Local Legislators
South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato. After years of split control in legislature, there is now single party control. What does this mean for Greater Mankato and businesses throughout the state? Your voice is more important than ever!. Please join GMG on Tuesday, December 13, at our...
Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in the City of Mankato
Mankato-Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), an invasive species, has been confirmed in the City of Mankato for the first time. Infested trees were discovered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) as part of a routine tree survey. View a Minnesota EAB status map. Residents are encouraged to watch for signs...
