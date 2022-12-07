ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How Apple’s Supply Chain Has Transformed Since 2019

By Daniel Martins
The Apple Maven
The Apple Maven
 3 days ago

Recently, I wrote about how Apple is looking to diversify its supply chain away from China. The COVID-19 disruptions have lasted longer in the country, putting at risk what could have been a strong holiday of sales for the iPhone Pro lineup and pressuring Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report.

Today, I expand on this topic. Below, I use a few pie charts to illustrate how Apple’s supply chain has already morphed in a very short period of only three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPXyG_0jaD427l00
Figure 1:  How Apple’s Supply Chain Has Transformed Since 2019 Unsplash

Apple: Still China-Dependent in 2019

The first chart below is taken from my June 2020 article about Apple’s supply chain, and uses data from the company’s fiscal 2019.

Back then, 48% of Apple’s top suppliers that, combined, accounted for about 98% of Apple’s procurement spending, were located in mainland China. Worth noting, this is merely a count of manufacturing or assembly facilities, not a ratio of units produced or money spent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkTWp_0jaD427l00
Figure 2: undefined Location of supplier facilities by main region, top 200 suppliers. DM Martins Research, data from Apple

The “other Asia” bucket, which excludes China, Japan and Taiwan, added up to 17% and was largely represented by South Korea plus southeast Asian countries like Vietnam.

Also worth noting, suppliers located in Japan accounted for 16% of the total and those in the US, for only 7%. Keep these numbers in mind for the comparisons below.

The US-China Trade War

During the Trump administration, the trade policy tit-for-tat between the US and China escalated, fueled by the US President’s protectionist economic platform. At the same time, political pressures by the Chinese government on Apple made it more challenging for the Cupertino company to conduct business in the country.

By fiscal 2020, only 39% of Apple’s suppliers were in China vs. 48% in fiscal 2019. The net loss was fully absorbed by “other Asia”, now accounting for 28% of the total vs. 17% before. Japan lost some relevance, representing only 10% of the grand total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rS9w8_0jaD427l00
Figure 3: Location of supplier facilities by main region, 98% of total spend. DM Martins Research, data from Apple

Apple Spreads The Love

Apple’s fiscal 2021 was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Because the epicenter of the pandemic was China, and business in the Asian country still suffers the consequences of the zero-tolerance policy, Apple has moved more aggressively to diversify its supply chain.

The chart below shows that, currently, only 30% of suppliers are located in mainland China – although, as we know, the concentration of iPhone assemblers in Zhengzhou has been a thorn in Tim Cook’s side this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhjJq_0jaD427l00
Figure 4: Location of supplier facilities by main region, 98% of total spend. DM Martins Research, data from Apple

Notice that Asia ex-China, Japan and Taiwan already account for 34% of the total. This figure is twice as large compared to fiscal 2019. In South Korea alone, there are 30 suppliers including 3M, Broadcom and Corning, a YOY increase of 30%.

Another slice of the pie also stands out: 10% of Apple’s suppliers are in the United States, substantially more than 7% last year. Forget California: the supplier locations are well spread across the East and West coasts, plus Texas, the Midwest and others.

In fact, the US is Apple’s second-largest supplier hub in the world today, narrowly edging Taiwan. Bringing production and assembly home, where cross-country political issues are much less of a factor (if one at all), may continue to be a trend going forward.

Pop quiz: Apple is still highly dependent on China for production, as roughly one-third of its suppliers are located in the country. By number of suppliers, which is Apple’s second-largest hub in the world today? Check out Thestreet.com/Apple to find out.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Apple Maven)

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
The Independent

Farmers warn of more shortages in supermarkets

Britain’s vegetable industry could be under threat as farmers warn they’re not being paid enough to grow stables, including tomatoes, due to soaring energy costs.Shortage of labour for picking crops is also affecting industry demand within the country, with retailers opting to import produce from abroad.Energy prices have affected tomatoes in particular, due to the use of heated greenhouses.Lea Valley, which stretches from Hertfordshire and Essex to north London, produced around 75 per cent of Britain’s cucumbers and peppers in 2020.The area – dubbed the ‘cucumber capital of Britain – could see production halved from its 2020 figures by next...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
CNBC

Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
MARYLAND STATE
CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
The Apple Maven

The Apple Maven

423
Followers
361
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on everything Apple

 https://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy