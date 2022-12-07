We acknowledge focusing too much in our reporting on local employment rates. As we report today, Columbia County’s unemployment rate is 3.8 percent – down almost a full percent from September. That’s great. Fantastic. Way to go. But not the most important figure. The more important number is the number of people who actually have jobs in Columbia County. The current number is 8,430. But here’s the kicker. In the early teens, Columbia County and the nation were only beginning to pull out of the Great Recession of 2007-2010. In September 2012, Columbia County had a jobless rate of 7.6 percent. Terrible, but a great improvement from double-digit rates during the recession. But a total of 9,675 people had jobs. That means since September 2012 and today, there’s been a loss of 1,245 jobs in Columbia County. If one wonders why Columbia County and South Arkansas are losing population, why many employers can’t find workers for the jobs they do have, and why there’s a general lack of new home construction – there’s your answer. Multiply that 1,245 by an average household number of about 2.5, and one understands why school enrollments are stagnant, why church attendance is generally down, and why the level of civic involvement isn’t what we wish it would be. We need jobs. News about the bromine, lithium and wood products industries is good. We should be able to pick up some of that lost ground. But there’s more to be done. That’s why we continue to actively encourage local civic, business and political leaders to push for having the state locate one of two new proposed prisons in or near Columbia County. There’s little enthusiasm for it among leadership, since Gov. Hutchison shot down a great proposal from Columbia County a few years ago. But the prospect for 300 new, stable jobs is something Columbia County and South Central Arkansas cannot and should not ignore. The clock’s ticking. At any rate, we don’t think the state will stop at the development of one new prison from the Department of Corrections, and another site for the Division of Community Correction. Other new prison possibilities will come up 3-4 years from now and Columbia County should bid for them, especially since we’ll have economic momentum on our side by then.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO