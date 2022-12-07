Read full article on original website
COVID-19 cases steady in region
Columbia and Lafayette counties had no new COVID-19 cases on Friday, but numbers were up slightly in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
Columbia County jobless rate down to 3.8 percent
Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) decreased to 3.8 percent in October from 4.7 percent in September, according to a preliminary county by county report released December 2 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. According to the report, for October Columbia County had a labor force of 8,764...
Clark County brothers Arkansas Farm Family of the Year
Huneycutt Farms in Arkadelphia has been named the 2022 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. The honor was announced at a luncheon in Little Rock honoring the county and district Farm Families of the Year. Brothers Ted and Steve Huneycutt have been farming for 35 years. Ted and his wife,...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, December 9, 2022: The more important number
We acknowledge focusing too much in our reporting on local employment rates. As we report today, Columbia County’s unemployment rate is 3.8 percent – down almost a full percent from September. That’s great. Fantastic. Way to go. But not the most important figure. The more important number is the number of people who actually have jobs in Columbia County. The current number is 8,430. But here’s the kicker. In the early teens, Columbia County and the nation were only beginning to pull out of the Great Recession of 2007-2010. In September 2012, Columbia County had a jobless rate of 7.6 percent. Terrible, but a great improvement from double-digit rates during the recession. But a total of 9,675 people had jobs. That means since September 2012 and today, there’s been a loss of 1,245 jobs in Columbia County. If one wonders why Columbia County and South Arkansas are losing population, why many employers can’t find workers for the jobs they do have, and why there’s a general lack of new home construction – there’s your answer. Multiply that 1,245 by an average household number of about 2.5, and one understands why school enrollments are stagnant, why church attendance is generally down, and why the level of civic involvement isn’t what we wish it would be. We need jobs. News about the bromine, lithium and wood products industries is good. We should be able to pick up some of that lost ground. But there’s more to be done. That’s why we continue to actively encourage local civic, business and political leaders to push for having the state locate one of two new proposed prisons in or near Columbia County. There’s little enthusiasm for it among leadership, since Gov. Hutchison shot down a great proposal from Columbia County a few years ago. But the prospect for 300 new, stable jobs is something Columbia County and South Central Arkansas cannot and should not ignore. The clock’s ticking. At any rate, we don’t think the state will stop at the development of one new prison from the Department of Corrections, and another site for the Division of Community Correction. Other new prison possibilities will come up 3-4 years from now and Columbia County should bid for them, especially since we’ll have economic momentum on our side by then.
SAU hosting Columbia County Angel Tree; sponsors sought for children and families
Southern Arkansas University and University Housing are once again hosting the Columbia County Angel Tree. It is open for sponsors to select angels. The goal is to be able to make Christmas great for 108 needy families and 282 kids in Columbia County. People can help in two ways. Become...
South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today
For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
Ouachita County man, imprisoned for murder since 1965, up for commutation
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced this week to grant 42 pardons, three restorations of firearm rights only, and two commutations. One of the two commutation recommendations involves Samuel Billingsley. Billingsley, 83, was sent to prison at the age of 26. According to press reports, Billingsley was convicted in 1965 of killing...
Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A crash in Calhoun County claimed the life of an El Dorado man this week. On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, the Arkansas State Police responded to a crash on Highway 167. Authorities learned that 41-year-old Charles E. Sellers was driving a 2007 Honda on the highway when he attempted to […]
Police investigating cyber attacks linked to unsolved homicide in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–December 8, 2021 marks the anniversary of a gruesome day for one South Arkansas-based family. “Someone was in her house… from my understanding, her skull was beaten in with a hammer,” explains the victim’s sister Dorothy White. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, El Dorado Police Officers were called to 1315 W. First […]
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Skyler Lynn Scott, 10/4/196; 177 Aldridge Lane, Downsville, La; FTA. Alyson, Nale, 1/25/1980, 673 Turkey Creek Rd; FTA, FTA Marion, La. 6th St Apt 8, Bernice, La; FTA Henry Lee Gaymon Jr.; 9/25/1978;. 705 Priscilla Lane, Simple Assault, Lafayette, La; Disturbing the Peace/ Language. December 4. Russell Eugene Roberson,. 11/5/1992;...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
Victim reports car taken by acquaintance
Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
Democrat Tonya Mckenzie elected as Assessor of Ouachita County
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the December 6, 2022 runoff elections. Tonya Mckenzie (D) elected as Assessor of Ouachita County, Ark.
Minden male charged with stalking
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
Police: Foul play not suspected in fatal shooting at south Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning. According to emergency dispatch records, police responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Healthplex Drive just after 11 a.m. Friday. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
Texarkana man arrested on murder charge
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man wanted for murder in Texarkana has now been captured. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 6 just before 11 a.m. that Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, is now in custody. He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder. The warrant for his arrest was issued Monday, and was the department’s second in less than 24 hours.
Junction City School District placed on lockdown
JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, all Junction City Schools were placed on a precautionary soft lockdown. According to the Junction City school superintendent, the lockdown is due to suspicion of a kidnapping suspect from North Carolina, who is in the Junction City area. The lockdown was cleared […]
Union Christian Academy closes for grades 7-12 due to high number of illnesses
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Christian Academy in Farmerville cancelled classes Wednesday for grades 7-12. The staff made the decision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The decision was due to a high number of students experiencing flu-like symptoms and absences. Elementary grades remained in session while the staff deep cleaned around the high school building on Dec. 7.
