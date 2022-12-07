ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments

Mona Ross
3d ago

FIRST & FOREMOST this has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with January 6! Furthermore, it has NOTHING to do with this country, the USA. It's not even concerning the Supreme Court of the United States! It's concerning a law in IRELAND! The title of this article is set up to make it appear as it is the US Supreme Court, but it's not. Read the flipping article before y'all start condemning each other for having different points of view!

Reply
48
Maria GD
3d ago

regardless of the location where it's happening, abortion should never be an issue for the government to decide upon, just like any other personal health and life decisions ppl make without government involvement! nufsaid, period, end of story!

Reply
11
Orioles Fan
3d ago

Well at least here in the USA, there's no such 'bubble zones.' They've been overruled as an infringement on free speech by protestors.

Reply
5
