Sean Spicer confuses Pearl Harbor anniversary with D-day
Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s first White House press secretary and a Harvard politics fellow, came under fire on Wednesday for a tweet in which he appeared to confuse one major second world war anniversary for another. Spicer wrote: “Today is Dday [sic]. It only lives in infamy if we...
Pearl Harbor survivor remembers 'a date which will live in infamy'
101-year-old Bob Batterson recalls the morning of December 7, 1941. He was there and remembers the tragic loss from that surprise Japanese attack.
Remembering Pearl Harbor: Admiral Husband E. Kimmel and the 'David versus Goliath story of the 21st Century'
As Americans commemorate the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the grandson of the Naval officer in command that morning seeks to correct an injustice. Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the "Day of Infamy." On Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese Empire attacked the United States Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, bringing America into World War II.
Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?
From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the shocking stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all...
Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US
On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?
James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
The Story Behind Will Smith's Scars in Emancipation Is Not Just a Tale From History
It's tempting to see the problem of racist disregard for the human body as a thing of the past, but 2022 has given us proof it endures
Today in History: Today is Thursday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2022.
On Dec. 1, 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union. In 1824, the presidential election was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock developed among John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams ended up the winner.) In 1862,...
Veterans share their stories for Library of Congress archives project
YPSILANTI, MI -- Veterans from across the state have been coming together to share and document their firsthand accounts from their time in the U.S. military. The Office of U.S. Senator Gary Peters hosted a Veterans History project event on Friday, Dec. 9, in Eastern Michigan University’s Halle Library as a way to preserve the stories of military veterans that served from World War I to the present.
Gen. Ulysses S. Grant's pending promotion sheds new light on his overlooked fight for equal rights after the Civil War
Tucked away in an amendment to the FY2023 U.S. defense authorization bill is a rare instance of congressional bipartisanship and a tribute to U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant. If approved, the measure would posthumously promote Grant to the rank of General of the Armies of the U.S., making him only the third person – along with John J. Pershing and George Washington – to be awarded the nation’s highest military honor. As Executive Director of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library, I believe that the promotion would be much more than a symbolic nod to a great military general. Rather,...
From Weddings to Riots, Everything to Know About Eggnog’s History
It’s that time of year again, when streets are lined with twinkling lights and supermarket shelves are stacked with brightly decorated cartons of eggnog. How eggnog landed on supermarket shelves, synonymous with the winter holidays, is a story as rich as the creamy, spiced, egg-laden drink itself. While eggnog’s roots are in Europe, American history is to thank for the drink we know and love today.
Contagion of Liberty: Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution
The Revolutionary War broke out during a smallpox epidemic, and in response, General George Washington ordered the inoculation of the Continental Army. But Washington did not have to convince fearful colonists to protect themselves against smallpox ― they were the ones demanding it. In The Contagion of Liberty: The...
Writing Vietnam
The catharsis of writing their memoirs helped two Vietnam veterans heal. "Write hard and clear about what hurts." — Ernest Hemingway. What is that place where we store our memories? Is it a virtual file cabinet filled with sounds and pictures and smells? Does it stay in permanent storage, or do we visit from time to time to honor or mourn what happened long ago?
12 fascinating facts about the American flag that you probably didn't know
The flag used to have 15 stars, the Pledge of Allegiance started out as a marketing gimmick, and 10 more Flag Day facts.
