Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Lightning's Brayden Point: Three-game goal streak
Point scored the go-ahead goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over Florida. Early in the third, he spun away from Sam Bennett near the net after taking a feed from Nikita Kucherov, and then wired it past Sergei Bobrovsky. Point also put in the GWG in overtime when the first meeting of these two teams this season. He's on a three-game goal streak (four goals/points) and has 14 on the season.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Baker Mayfield headbutts another teammate without a helmet during Rams' wild comeback win over Raiders
On Thursday night, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield lead an incredible comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders for a 17-16 Rams victory. What was more impressive, is Mayfield only had about 48 hours in L.A. before the game, as he was just picked up by the team this week after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers.
NHL
Dubois has three points to lift Jets past Blues for third win in row
ST. LOUIS -- Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Dubois has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak. "The last couple of games has been the...
(12-8-22) Jets-Blues Gameday Lineup
ST. LOUIS -- Thomas Greiss will get a second straight start for the first time this season when the Blues (12-14-0) return to begin a three-game homestand today at 7 p.m. (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM) against the Winnipeg Jets (16-7-1). "It's always exciting to get in," Greiss said. "I'm happy to help the ...
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
NHL
Point scores twice to help Lightning cool off Predators
TAMPA -- Brayden Point scored two goals, including the game-winner in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Point's second goal, a wrist shot from the left face-off circle, gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead at 2:14. Corey Perry,...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
NHL
Blue Jackets win Gaudreau's first game against Flames
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets won in Johnny Gaudreau's first game against the Calgary Flames, 3-1 at Nationwide Arena on Friday. Gaudreau played his first nine NHL seasons with the Flames before signing a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Blue Jackets on July 13. "To see the way...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
Yardbarker
Paul Maurice: “It’s A Special Place And You Could Feel It”
The Winnipeg Jets hosted the Florida Panthers from Canada Life Centre on Tuesday evening. With the Panthers still missing Aleksander Barkov as he continues to recover from a bout with pneumonia, the visitors did not look to be the same team that tore up the Eastern Conference last year. The...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks
CHICAGO - The Winnipeg Jets wrap up a two-game road trip tonight when they take on Chicago at United Center. After playing Thursday night in St. Louis, the Jets won't hold a morning skate on Friday. Stay tuned for the Three Storylines and all the line-up information as it comes available!
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Provides helper Thursday
Tarasenko registered an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. Tarasenko set up a Robert Thomas goal in the second period. Over the last seven games, Tarasenko has been doing his part with three goals and four helpers, but the Blues' offense remains frustratingly inconsistent. The star winger is up to 20 points, 64 shots, 24 hits and a minus-11 rating through 25 appearances this season.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Drops game-winning layup
Lopez accumulated four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 106-105 victory over Dallas. Khris Middleton set the screen to give Lopez a clear path for the clinching layup. Lopez's late-game heroics made his otherwise subpar stat line an afterthought, but the Mavericks successfully contained him for most of the game. He'll look for a better result against the Rockets over the weekend.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Top Defenceman Is Undeniably Hronek, Not Seider
The Detroit Red Wings have had both positive and negative surprises to begin this season. After a rookie-of-the-year season, Moritz Seider has yet to elevate his game and overcome the dreaded sophomore slump. He’s a young player and regression is normal. If the season were to end today, I...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Lights up scoreboard
Kuzma totaled 35 points (14-27 FG, 7-11 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers. Kuzma was feeling good from beyond the arc in this one, setting a new season high with seven made triples. He also registered his first double-double since Nov. 20 against Charlotte. Kuzma is averaging 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last four matchups.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday
Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
Comments / 0