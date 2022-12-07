Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 8 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
KCRG.com
Wintry mix lingers north this morning, gray weekend ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow continues to push to the northeast this morning. Several inches of snow still remain possible over far northeast Iowa with little to no snow elsewhere. Watch for slick roads, though, as temperatures remain around freezing early this morning. This system should largely be out of here by noon, leaving behind plenty of clouds and additional patchy drizzle. Clouds will be very common around here this weekend, likely accompanied by bouts of drizzle and fog. With temperatures above freezing during the day, impacts are expected to be low. Watch for slick spots and stretches at night. The next system is still on track to arrive on Tuesday with a chance of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. Have a great weekend!
KCRG.com
Authorities find no evidence of serial killer activity in western Iowa
How to deal with common mental health hurdles during the holidays. Joella Gerber, the Clinic Programs Manager for the Mental Wellbeing Clinic at Tanager, joins us to talk about mental health hurdles during the holidays. Updated: 2 hours ago. Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has announced she's leaving the...
KCRG.com
Rain and Snow Move East
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for rain and snow to begin to push into eastern Iowa in the late afternoon, picking up this evening and lasting overnight into early tomorrow morning. Several inches of snow are possible along and north of Highway 20 where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place. Areas along and south of I-80 will likely see all rain from this system with points between receiving a wintery mix of rain and lighter snowfall totals. Precipitation continues early tomorrow, pushing east by midday with some light drizzle still possible through the day. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 30s and lower 40s into early next week with several additional chances for precipitation in the 9-day.
KCRG.com
Gray weekend ahead, drizzle and fog possible
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for a few days of gray skies and occasional patchy drizzle. Temperatures tonight get close to freezing in most spots, potentially leading to a little bit of freezing drizzle. Be aware of slick spots at night both tonight and tomorrow night if temperatures hit or drop below 32 in your area. Patchy fog is possible during the weekend, too, especially at night. Highs stay in the upper 30s this weekend before warming next week.
KCRG.com
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
KCRG.com
Real Christmas trees cost more amid rising tree farm operating cost
We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting. We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in...
KCRG.com
More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in January 6 Capitol riot
We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting. We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. Real Christmas trees cost more amid rising tree farm...
KCRG.com
Iowa Finance Authority Board issues over $11 million in grants to Local Housing Trust Funds across the state
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week, the Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors announced it would award over $11 million in grants to local housing trust funds across Iowa. The cost of living is on the rise, and that can lead to financial stress for homeowners when there’s an issue with their home, especially in the winter.
Comments / 0