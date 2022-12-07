Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
A veteran from Missouri shares the secret to living a long life on his 108th birthday.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Louis, MO
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Yardbarker
3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Sabres
The Pittsburgh Penguins head back on the road as they visit the Buffalo Sabres for their second matchup this season. The Sabres enter the contest just below .500, with a 12-13-1 record. The Penguins (14-8-4), meanwhile, look to continue their hot run in Buffalo. Here's three things to watch for tonight.
Yardbarker
Blues Should Target Jesse Puljujarvi in Trade to Spark Offense
The St. Louis Blues are in desperate need of more depth scoring. Last season, the Blues had nine players who scored 20 or more goals, and the depth scoring was a big part of the team’s success. To capture more magic from last season, the Blues should target Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi for a potential trade.
CBS Sports
Blues' Torey Krug: Will play Sunday
Krug (upper body) will return to action Sunday against Colorado, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Krug has compiled five goals, 11 points, 48 shots on net, 32 blocks and 20 hits in 24 appearances this season. He is slated to be paired with Justin Faulk in his return to the fold Sunday after sitting out the past two games.
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers: 3 Takeaways From Win Over Golden Knights – 12/7/22
After a thrilling and much-needed victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the New York Rangers followed it up with a 5-1 win over the NHL’s top team in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Gerard Gallant’s group used a similar script against the Golden Knights, playing well in the first period before a bad second turned things on their head. But a massive outburst in the third period sealed the win for the Rangers.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Brayden Point: Three-game goal streak
Point scored the go-ahead goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over Florida. Early in the third, he spun away from Sam Bennett near the net after taking a feed from Nikita Kucherov, and then wired it past Sergei Bobrovsky. Point also put in the GWG in overtime when the first meeting of these two teams this season. He's on a three-game goal streak (four goals/points) and has 14 on the season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Blues 5-2 Loss to the Jets – 12/8/22
The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets met for the second time this season in a Thursday night matchup. Due to injury, the Blues were without forward Pavel Buchnevich and defenseman Torey Krug for the second straight game as the team looked to even its season record against Winnipeg at one game a piece.
Yardbarker
Islanders' key stretch starts with visit to Devils
The New York Islanders' first slump in several weeks has arrived, and it comes with their most pivotal stretch of the season upon them. The Islanders will begin a three-game stretch against potential Stanley Cup contenders Friday night, when New York is slated to visit the New Jersey Devils in a battle of longtime division rivals at Newark, N.J.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 8 vs. Winnipeg
Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is expected to keep his lineup the same for the second consecutive game as his club gets set to host the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets to begin a three-game homestand on Thursday night at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). That means Pavel Buchnevich...
Yardbarker
Tage Thompson, Sabres out to keep offense going vs. Penguins
Tage Thompson is turning into the star the Buffalo Sabres hoped for when they acquired him in 2018. Coming off a historic offensive performance, Thompson will try to stay hot and help the Sabres to a third straight win overall while facing the visiting Penguins on Friday. After posting career...
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Provides helper Thursday
Tarasenko registered an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. Tarasenko set up a Robert Thomas goal in the second period. Over the last seven games, Tarasenko has been doing his part with three goals and four helpers, but the Blues' offense remains frustratingly inconsistent. The star winger is up to 20 points, 64 shots, 24 hits and a minus-11 rating through 25 appearances this season.
Yardbarker
Sabres Need to Send Peyton Krebs Down to the AHL
The Buffalo Sabres are coming off a massive 9-4 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and their scoring was once again their strongest asset. They have seen significant offensive development from Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka, but one young player in particular still cannot find his scoring touch consistently. Peyton Krebs has been relegated to the third and fourth lines, and it has stunted his growth. While the majority of his teammates have all found ways to score more consistently, Krebs has taken a huge step back compared to last season. It is time that general manager Kevyn Adams sends him down to the Rochester Americans so that he can get his confidence back.
The Hockey Writers
Pelech’s Absence Could Derail Islanders’ Promising Season
The New York Islanders’ 7-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues was already a tough one to digest and arguably their worst performance of the season, and just when it seemed things couldn’t get worse, defenseman Adam Pelech took a hit into the boards, and his head was the first thing to hit the UBS Arena wall. He left the game looking dazed and didn’t return.
Flyers' Tony DeAngelo to be a healthy scratch vs. Golden Knights
The Philadelphia Flyers are going to get Cam York into the lineup to the joy of many fans. The way they are doing it, though, will cause some eyebrows to raise around the league. Tony DeAngelo will be a healthy scratch tonight. DeAngelo, 27, has recorded points in each of...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 12/09/22
The Minnesota Wild are set to do battle with the Edmonton Oilers tonight as part of a three-game venture through western Canada. Though the Wild have won four of their last five games, Wednesday night’s loss to the Calgary Flames has to sting. After blowing a 2-0 lead, the Flames took advantage of the Wild’s lackluster special teams to come out with a 5-3 victory.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Matt Strahm: New contract announced
Strahm's signing of a two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies was formally announced by the team Friday. It's a nice raise for Strahm, who pitched under a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Sox in 2022. He earned the multi-year pact after posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings. The southpaw should serve in a setup role in Philadelphia.
