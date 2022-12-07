Dogecoin (DOGE) And Ripple’s XRP Continue Struggling to Recover as Snowfall Protocol Prevails in the Bear Market

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
astaga.com
Popular Analysts Predict Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices For Christmas
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs proceed to maneuver sideways as merchants stay unsure whether or not the crypto market has bottomed out. Analysts imagine the crypto market had already bottomed amid the FTX fiasco. Whereas Bitcoin price remains under pressure because of miners capitulation dangers, Ethereum reveals higher indicators...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says SBF’s messy accounting excuse for FTX collapse doesn’t explain $8 billion loss: ‘Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam’s claim that this was an accounting error’
“I don't care how messy your accounting is (or how rich you are)—you're definitely going to notice if you find an extra $8B to spend."
kitco.com
Sideways action persists in the crypto market as Bitcoin holds above $17,100
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Conditions in the traditional markets were slightly worse as stocks slid into the market close, which resulted in...
astaga.com
Crypto pundit thinks Ripple (XRP/USD) will lose against the SEC
XRP has been buying and selling at or barely beneath the $0.4 resistance. Gene Hoffman expects SEC to win the case in opposition to Ripple. XRP awaits additional triggers for a breakout or drop. Ripple (XRP/USD) continues to be in ready mode. The cryptocurrency clings to the $0.4 resistance as...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
bitcoinist.com
Polygon Bearish Signal: Whale Deposits $5M In MATIC To Coinbase
Data shows a Polygon whale has deposited $5 million in MATIC to crypto exchange Coinbase, something that may be bearish for the price of the crypto. Polygon Whale Moves More Than $5 Million In MATIC To Coinbase. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a sizeable...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum and Litecoin make a move while Bitcoin price searches for firmer footing
Crypto price action has been rough over the past few months, but a few green shoots are finally beginning to emerge. While Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a downtrend, its price has recently found support at the $17,000 level, and ping-pong price action in the $16,700–$17,300 range appears to be allowing traders to pursue some interesting setups in a few altcoins.
bitcoinist.com
Will Dogecoin Reach $1 in 2022? Big Eyes Coin and Other Cryptocurrencies That Could Offer More
Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme cryptocurrency of whales and crypto influencers, has been the biggest winner of Q4 2022. The reason is not far-fetched from Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout that sparked speculations of a possible Twitter integration. Many crypto enthusiasts and traders speculated highly of a possible Twitter–Dogecoin partnership which initiated a high buy pressure on the meme token.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Is Ripping The Charts And Has Raised Close To 10 Million Usd Already — Is It Able To Compete With Ethereum Or Solana?
A couple of years back, only Bitcoin or Ethereum were endorsed as the pioneers of the crypto industry. They, for sure, hold the largest market share, and nobody denies this fact, but the trends largely have shifted as more coins are coming in, with enough potential to rattle the charts.
bitcoinist.com
Why The Halving Event Will Push Bitcoin Price To Reach $100,000 In 2024
Bitcoin, still the consensus leader of the pack for the entire crypto market, had an average price of $49,384 in December 2021. This year, over the first few days of the month, the maiden digital coin is changing hands at a median value of $17,030. At the time of this...
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
bitcoinist.com
Diversify Your Portfolio This New Year With These Cryptos: Solana, Polkadot, And Big Eyes Coin
As we approach the turn of the New Year, there have been early predictions for a bull run that could begin as early as the first few weeks of the New Year. News of this has been met with excitement and anticipation within the cryptocurrency industry and amongst members of the crypto community who have had to contend with a long and overbearing bear market for the better part of the last six months.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
