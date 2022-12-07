Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Foxboro Crash That Temporarily Closed Part of Route 140 in Both Directions
A woman is dead following a serious crash involving two cars in Foxboro that temporarily closed part of Route 140 in both directions Saturday evening, officials announced. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office says Olga Perry died in the crash that occurred just before 6 p.m. in the area of 192 Main Street.
nbcboston.com
Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash in Tewksbury
A pedestrian was flown to a Boston-area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Police responded to the crash on Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. The pedestrian was suffering from serious injuries. A medical helicopter took the victim to a trauma center in the Boston...
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Bellingham Crash
A woman has died after a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 495 in Bellingham, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers responded around 6 p.m. to 911 calls that a pickup truck had rolled over at mile marker 47 on the southbound side of the highway. The driver, a 53-year-old Holliston...
nbcboston.com
Teen Learning to Walk Again as Police Seek to Charge 85-Year-Old in Acton Hit-And-Run
Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman from Maynard in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma last month. Acton police said Friday afternoon that they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against an unnamed Maynard woman for...
nbcboston.com
Police Seek Charges Against Driver in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma
Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma last month. Acton police said Friday afternoon that they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against an unnamed Maynard woman for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation and a crosswalk violation. They said her name will only be released if criminal charges are issued.
nbcboston.com
Woman Convicted in Deadly 2018 Needham Crash to Spend 6 Months in Jail
A driver convicted of motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 was sentenced to six months in jail. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School community. The pair were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors have said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
nbcboston.com
Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash
A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
nbcboston.com
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting in Dorchester
Two minors were arrested in Boston for a double shooting on Monday, December 5 in Dorchester, according to Boston Police. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old male from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old male from Mattapan. At least three people were left hurt Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, after a...
nbcboston.com
Driver in Apple Store Crash Released on $100K Bail
The driver charged in last month's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been released on bail. Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after driving through the front of the store, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured. A judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bail.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Seeking Man Who Stabbed Woman Standing Outside Her SUV
The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection to a recent aggravated assault in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Deckard Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person stabbed. Responding officers found a 68-year-old woman who said she was attending to belongings in the rear area of her SUV when an unknown man approached her and offered assistance.
nbcboston.com
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH
New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
nbcboston.com
Nashua Police Arrest Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Hurt 3 Pedestrians
A 24-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash last month that left three pedestrians hurt, according to the city's police department. Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested Wednesday, and was released on a $1,000 cash bail, according to a news release from the Nashua...
nbcboston.com
Police Looking for Person Who Attacked a Woman in Cambridge, Stole Her Dog
Police are seeking help from the public to find a person suspected of attacking a woman and trying to steal her dog earlier this week in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Cambridge resident in her 20s was assaulted near Market Street while walking her dog Monday, according to police. The attacker grabbed...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into Apartment Building in East Boston
A car crashed into an apartment building in East Boston on Thursday afternoon, displacing over a dozen residents. The apartment building located at 106 London St. houses about 40 units. Boston fire officials said no one was injured but 16 residents were displaced. The car crashed into the building's foundation,...
nbcboston.com
College Student Accused of Smashing Train Car Window
A 24-year-old college student is accused of smashing a Red Line train car window on Wednesday. The student said he "lost it" after missing his train around 4 p.m. at Braintree station, according to MBTA Transit Police. He was issued a summons to Quincy District Court for malicious destruction of...
nbcboston.com
Boston Firefighter on Administrative Leave After Alleged Faneuil Hall Assault
In a case that authorities have called "tragic," a 68-year-old Connecticut man was reportedly attacked and thrown to the ground outside a bar in Boston's Faneuil Hall area this past weekend. It happened early Sunday morning in front of J.J. Donovan's Tavern, while the victim was enjoying a family celebration,...
nbcboston.com
Quincy Driver Accused in Racist Attack Released Under House Arrest
A man from Quincy, Massachusetts, accused of hitting another man twice with his car, and yelling at him to "go back to China," was released to home confinement after a dangerousness hearing Thursday. John Sullivan, 77, is facing several charges in the racist attack, including a civil rights violation, two...
nbcboston.com
Amazon Driver Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Threat Made at City Bus Stop Prompts Framingham High School Lockdown
A person waiting for a MWRTA bus made a threat about Framingham High School Friday, prompting the school to go into stay in-place mode, police in the Massachusetts city said. Framingham police didn't share the nature of the threat, noting that it was under investigation, but said the person who made it has been identified. The school had an increased police Friday afternoon.
nbcboston.com
Wintry Weekend Before Possible Snow on Sunday Evening
Ocean-effect snow showers woke up residents in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday while Cape Cod and the Islands have seen rain. Temperatures Saturday evening will drop, allowing for more of that snow to spread over eastern Mass., possibly bringing some snow over Boston and the North Shore. Early morning precipitation might...
