ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Commissioners retain waste contractor, swear in members Monday night

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEvV3_0jaD1lSS00

A new-look Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted to retain a local outfit that offers its workers paid sick even though it will charge a slightly higher rate to manage five of the county’s 14 solid waste convenience sites.

The board, which swore in two new members and elected new leadership on Monday, voted 7-2 to retain Truss-Denim Group to operate five sites and voted unanimously to award the other nine to Holden Temporaries, which has operated those sites on a temporary basis since the spring.

The need for a new contractor came after Management, Support & Development Inc. announced it no longer would provide staffing at the nine sites. John Demary, Pitt County director of solid waste and recycling, said that was because of a retirement.

Demary recommended the board grant a contract for all 14 sites to Holden Temporaries. The recommendation prompted Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn to ask that the board maintain its contract Truss Denim, which has operated its five sites since 2008.

Commissioner Tom Coulson said he has visited their sites in the past and said they are well-managed, and Ann Floyd Huggins she wanted to support a small business based in Pitt County. The both agreed with McLawhorn.

Agenda materials show that Truss Denim and Holden Temporary pay their employees $9 an hour, but Truss Denim’s hourly rate to the county comes out to $13.24 compared to Holden’s $12.60, which is in part because Truss Denim offers paid sick leave.

Coulson asked County Manager Janis Gallagher to note that the base hourly pay for a Pitt County employee with benefits is $15 an hour. That illustrates a difference between the public and private sectors, he said.

“Nine dollars an hour, let’s say they work 40 hours a week, $360 in taxes are taken out,” said Coulson. “Can anybody on this board survive on that? Even if it’s a part-time job it doesn’t bring in a lot of money.”

Coulson, therefore, called it “unconscionable” that the board would “squabble” over the bid from Truss Denim. His comments drew agreement from many commissioners.

Demary said that the staff’s recommendation would have cost about $674,000 against a budget of $705,000. County Manager Janis Gallagher said that allowing Truss Denim to continue operations at its five sites would cost approximately $12,200 more than having Holden signed on for all 14, meaning the commissioners’ decision is still within the budget.

Tim Corley, county engineer, cautioned that the service contract is not the only one the board will have to consider come budget time next year.

Commissioners Lauren White and Mark Smith voted against approving the Truss-Denim contract.

New chair, oath of office

Two new commissioners and four returning members took their oaths of office and two Democratic members were named chairwoman and vice chairman.

New commissioners Benji Holloman and Mark Smith were elected to office on Nov. 8 along with incumbent members Ann Floyd Huggins, Christopher Nunnally, Mary Perkins-Williams and Lauren White.

The board took its oath of office under the administration of Kimberly Hines, clerk to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and Pitt County District Judge Brian DeSoto.

The board voted 5-4 to name Perkins-Williams as its new chair over Commissioner Tom Coulson, one of four Republicans on the board along with Holloman, Smith and White. Nunnally was voted vice chair. Coulson abstained from voting on the vice chair position while other members voted in favor of the selection.

Perkins-Williams succeeds Mike Fitzpatrick as chair and Nunnally succeeds Alex Albright. Fitzpatrick and Allbright did not seek another term, with Holloman taking on Albright’s seat and Smith assuming Fitzpatrick’s after the Nov. 8 election.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues for their confidence,” Perkins-Williams said after a brief recess for the board to assume their new seats.

Sheriff’s office building approved

The board on Monday also accepted the low bid to construct a new administration building for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office adjacent to the Pitt County Detention Center.

Four bids were opened on Nov. 8, according to the agenda material. Staff recommended the low bidder, Daniels and Daniels Construction of Goldsboro. The bid came in at $15,645,000, making the overall project budget $16,928,508.

The amount is $3,688,381 over the original project budget of $13,240,127. Corley attributed that to economic factors and said staff recommended acting now to head off any further possible market deterioration.

The board unanimously approved the decision without discussion.

In other businesses the board unanimously approved:

Individual surety bonds for the county’s register of deeds, sheriff, finance director and tax administrator as required by state law.A $352,728 contract to Stephen Nixon Snagging and Clearing to complete related work along approximately 10 miles of Conetoe Creek from Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program grant funds.Approval of the board’s 2023 meeting calendar and fiscal year 23-24 budget calendar.

The following items were approved unanimously as part of the board’s consent agenda:

A budget amendment of $300 in National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators program funds to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.The addition of Three Oaks Drive and Arbor Rose Drive to NCDOT State Maintained Secondary Road System.$250,000 to ECU Health from the Pitt County Health Department to support its school nurses program.A contract of $214,091 from the State of North Carolina to Pitt County Health Department to support school health initiatives.A resolution to direct spending of $805,000 in opioid settlement funds.

The board’s final meeting is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. in Eugene James Auditorium.

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Department Of Labor Fines Johnston County Business For Workplace Death

SELMA – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Johnston County business following the death of an employee. Vicky Lopez died May 3, 2022 after her arm became trapped inside a commercial dough mixer at Azteca Market on Meghan Circle in Selma. She was trapped in the industrial machine for two hours before being freed. The 44 year-old woman was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery but died later that day as a result of her injuries.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

All-way stop coming to Duplin County intersection

TEACHEY, N.C. – The traffic pattern at a Duplin County intersection will change next week after the N.C. Department of Transportation adds stops signs. The intersection of Lodge Street and East Avenue will become an all-way stop Dec. 12. Crews will install pavement markings and a stop sign in both directions of Lodge Street, where […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Mount Airy wins 1-A state title, denies Tarboro second three-peat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Mount Airy ended Tarboro’s dream of a second three-peat in winning a state championship. The Granite Bears did something Tarboro’s opponents have only done once this season, win a game. Mount Airy picked up a 20-7 win in the Class 1-A state title game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Tarboro (13-2) […]
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Downtown Ayden plans to grow in 2023

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Downtown Ayden Inc. is a community organization that aims to grow the historic downtown Ayden area, the group released their 2023 goals for the year recently. “So, what we want to do is to increase visitors to Ayden, have more people in Ayden, of course more business means more productivity, the […]
AYDEN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Law enforcement raid nets drug arrest

On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 detectives with the Washington Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office executed search and arrest warrants at J6 Tobacco & Wireless located at 601 John Small Avenue in Washington, NC. A second search warrant was executed at a residence in Pitt County by Pitt...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Ayden man arrested on heroin charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
WITN

Police raid Washington business, owner arrested

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police today raided a Washington business and arrested its owner who is from Greenville man on drug charges. Washington police said their officers, along with Beaufort County deputies, searched J6 Tobacco & Wireless on John Small Avenue. A second search was conducted by Pitt County deputies...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Two suspects detained in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir County deputies arrest man on drugs driving carelessly

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning. WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car. According to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Founder of renowned Down East NC barbecue joint dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WRAL News

1A Championship Preview: Mount Airy vs. Tarboro

Raleigh, N.C. — Tarboro, the team with the longest active state championship streak in North Carolina, will take on Mount Airy in the 1A state championship game on Saturday. The game will be played at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:00 p.m. The Vikings won the 1AA championship over...
TARBORO, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy