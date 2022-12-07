Commissioners retain waste contractor, swear in members Monday night

A new-look Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted to retain a local outfit that offers its workers paid sick even though it will charge a slightly higher rate to manage five of the county’s 14 solid waste convenience sites.

The board, which swore in two new members and elected new leadership on Monday, voted 7-2 to retain Truss-Denim Group to operate five sites and voted unanimously to award the other nine to Holden Temporaries, which has operated those sites on a temporary basis since the spring.

The need for a new contractor came after Management, Support & Development Inc. announced it no longer would provide staffing at the nine sites. John Demary, Pitt County director of solid waste and recycling, said that was because of a retirement.

Demary recommended the board grant a contract for all 14 sites to Holden Temporaries. The recommendation prompted Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn to ask that the board maintain its contract Truss Denim, which has operated its five sites since 2008.

Commissioner Tom Coulson said he has visited their sites in the past and said they are well-managed, and Ann Floyd Huggins she wanted to support a small business based in Pitt County. The both agreed with McLawhorn.

Agenda materials show that Truss Denim and Holden Temporary pay their employees $9 an hour, but Truss Denim’s hourly rate to the county comes out to $13.24 compared to Holden’s $12.60, which is in part because Truss Denim offers paid sick leave.

Coulson asked County Manager Janis Gallagher to note that the base hourly pay for a Pitt County employee with benefits is $15 an hour. That illustrates a difference between the public and private sectors, he said.

“Nine dollars an hour, let’s say they work 40 hours a week, $360 in taxes are taken out,” said Coulson. “Can anybody on this board survive on that? Even if it’s a part-time job it doesn’t bring in a lot of money.”

Coulson, therefore, called it “unconscionable” that the board would “squabble” over the bid from Truss Denim. His comments drew agreement from many commissioners.

Demary said that the staff’s recommendation would have cost about $674,000 against a budget of $705,000. County Manager Janis Gallagher said that allowing Truss Denim to continue operations at its five sites would cost approximately $12,200 more than having Holden signed on for all 14, meaning the commissioners’ decision is still within the budget.

Tim Corley, county engineer, cautioned that the service contract is not the only one the board will have to consider come budget time next year.

Commissioners Lauren White and Mark Smith voted against approving the Truss-Denim contract.

New chair, oath of office

Two new commissioners and four returning members took their oaths of office and two Democratic members were named chairwoman and vice chairman.

New commissioners Benji Holloman and Mark Smith were elected to office on Nov. 8 along with incumbent members Ann Floyd Huggins, Christopher Nunnally, Mary Perkins-Williams and Lauren White.

The board took its oath of office under the administration of Kimberly Hines, clerk to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and Pitt County District Judge Brian DeSoto.

The board voted 5-4 to name Perkins-Williams as its new chair over Commissioner Tom Coulson, one of four Republicans on the board along with Holloman, Smith and White. Nunnally was voted vice chair. Coulson abstained from voting on the vice chair position while other members voted in favor of the selection.

Perkins-Williams succeeds Mike Fitzpatrick as chair and Nunnally succeeds Alex Albright. Fitzpatrick and Allbright did not seek another term, with Holloman taking on Albright’s seat and Smith assuming Fitzpatrick’s after the Nov. 8 election.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues for their confidence,” Perkins-Williams said after a brief recess for the board to assume their new seats.

Sheriff’s office building approved

The board on Monday also accepted the low bid to construct a new administration building for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office adjacent to the Pitt County Detention Center.

Four bids were opened on Nov. 8, according to the agenda material. Staff recommended the low bidder, Daniels and Daniels Construction of Goldsboro. The bid came in at $15,645,000, making the overall project budget $16,928,508.

The amount is $3,688,381 over the original project budget of $13,240,127. Corley attributed that to economic factors and said staff recommended acting now to head off any further possible market deterioration.

The board unanimously approved the decision without discussion.

In other businesses the board unanimously approved:

Individual surety bonds for the county’s register of deeds, sheriff, finance director and tax administrator as required by state law.A $352,728 contract to Stephen Nixon Snagging and Clearing to complete related work along approximately 10 miles of Conetoe Creek from Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program grant funds.Approval of the board’s 2023 meeting calendar and fiscal year 23-24 budget calendar.

The following items were approved unanimously as part of the board’s consent agenda:

A budget amendment of $300 in National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators program funds to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.The addition of Three Oaks Drive and Arbor Rose Drive to NCDOT State Maintained Secondary Road System.$250,000 to ECU Health from the Pitt County Health Department to support its school nurses program.A contract of $214,091 from the State of North Carolina to Pitt County Health Department to support school health initiatives.A resolution to direct spending of $805,000 in opioid settlement funds.

The board’s final meeting is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. in Eugene James Auditorium.