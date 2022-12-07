Read full article on original website
New rules in place at Andale High for game vs. Valley Center
ANDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - "I’m here to root them on. Saturday just needs to go away." "I think it's been blown way out of portion." The reaction from parents on both sides of the court Friday night. It came six days after a game where some Valley Center students were accused of making inappropriate comments in a game against Topeka. The video went viral on social media.
Students disciplined for offensive chants at Kan. high school game
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Administrators at Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement Friday about the investigation of alleged racial taunting during the Dec. 3 basketball game at Valley Center. Topeka High School Coach Geo Lyons said his team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts"...
Friday night Kansas high school basketball scores
Kansas high school basketball is back in action on Friday night. Here are the scores from around the state.
Kan. school district reopens after closure due to alleged threats
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Schools in USD 262/Valley Center will open again Thursday. On Tuesday, Valley Center called off school for Wednesday, Dec. 7 as a result of alleged threats, out of an abundance of caution for all of our students and staff and after consulting with local law enforcement, according to a statement sent from Valley Center Superintendent Cory Gibson.
MHHS boys fall as West Plains dominates 2nd half
The Mountain Home High School boys’ basketball team had a tough road trip across the state line as they met West Plains on Thursday. Matt Sharp has the details. The Bombers ended up falling to the Zizzers 67-41. It was a close game throughout the first half with five ties and four lead changes. The tide turned in the second half as West Plains captured the first lead and took over from there. Mountain Home committed a total of 26 turnovers, and they were outscored by the Zizzers 20-9 in the third quarter and 21-6 in the final period.
2022 Blue and Gold boys basketball tournament bracket, schedule revealed
The Blue and Gold Tournament is just about here and the brackets for the holiday favorite were released on Thursday afternoon. The tournaments begin on Dec. 26 with the championships on Dec. 29. It will be held at Missouri State University between Great Southern Bank Arena and Hammons Student Center.
