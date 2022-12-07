The Mountain Home High School boys’ basketball team had a tough road trip across the state line as they met West Plains on Thursday. Matt Sharp has the details. The Bombers ended up falling to the Zizzers 67-41. It was a close game throughout the first half with five ties and four lead changes. The tide turned in the second half as West Plains captured the first lead and took over from there. Mountain Home committed a total of 26 turnovers, and they were outscored by the Zizzers 20-9 in the third quarter and 21-6 in the final period.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO