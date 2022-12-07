ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New rules in place at Andale High for game vs. Valley Center

ANDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - "I’m here to root them on. Saturday just needs to go away." "I think it's been blown way out of portion." The reaction from parents on both sides of the court Friday night. It came six days after a game where some Valley Center students were accused of making inappropriate comments in a game against Topeka. The video went viral on social media.
MHHS boys fall as West Plains dominates 2nd half

The Mountain Home High School boys’ basketball team had a tough road trip across the state line as they met West Plains on Thursday. Matt Sharp has the details. The Bombers ended up falling to the Zizzers 67-41. It was a close game throughout the first half with five ties and four lead changes. The tide turned in the second half as West Plains captured the first lead and took over from there. Mountain Home committed a total of 26 turnovers, and they were outscored by the Zizzers 20-9 in the third quarter and 21-6 in the final period.
