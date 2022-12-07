Boys Basketball: Addison, Sand Creek battle in season opener

SAND CREEK — The Addison boys basketball team came out strong to start Tuesday's game at Sand Creek and it was enough to hold on for the non-league win to open the season.

The Panthers raced ahead to a 22-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Aggies would outscore Addison in the final three quarters. However, it wasn't enough for Sand Creek to get the win as the Panthers led 36-23 at the half and 48-36 going into the fourth.

Spencer Brown had 22 points for the Panthers while the Aggies were led by Rory Eack's 16 points.

Top Performers

Addison

Spencer Brown: 22 points

Dylan Sawdey: 10 points

Sand Creek

Rory Eack: 16 points, 9 rebounds

Trevor Opel: 10 points

Coach Thoughts

Cory Cox, SC: To be down 7-22 after the first quarter and win the next three quarters 44-39 says a lot about our team. Our youth and inexperienced showed up but so did our grit and teamwork. Lot of positive things to build off from this game.

Up Next

Addison: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Morenci

Sand Creek: 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Quincy

Madison 51, Lenawee Christian 32

ADRIAN — Antonio and Mauricio Nieto both had strong games to lead Madison to the non-league win against the Cougars.

Antonio Nieto had 15 points and was 9-of-10 from the free throw line while Mauricio Nieto was also in double figures with 10 points.

The Trojans led 7-4 after the first and took a 17-10 lead into the half. Both teams came out of the half stronger on offense as Madison led 34-24 going into the fourth where the Trojans held LCS to eight points and pull away.

The Cougars didn't have anyone score in double figures.

Top Performers

Madison

Antonio Nieto: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Mauricio Nieto: 10 points, 5 rebounds

Dominic Regaldo: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Lenawee Chrsitian

Brandon Summer/Daniel Skrupsky: 6 points

Coach Thoughts

Matt Summer, LCS: Tough loss to start the season. This was just one step of a long journey. We didn't shoot well, but our guys battled. We will get back to work tomorrow at practice and start prepping for next week's games.

Up Next

Madison: 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Hillsdale

Lenawee Christian: Tuesday 7 p.m. at Morenci

Tecumseh 58, Carleton Airport 32

TECUMSEH — The defending SEC White champions got the season started on the right foot as Tecumseh defeated Carleton Airport in non-league play.

Tecumseh jumped out to a 19-5 lead with a fast start from senior Ryder Zajac, who scored eight of his 14 points in the opening quarter. Tecumseh led 35-9 at the half and was able to empty the bench in the second half.

Zajac had a double-double to open the season with 15 rebounds to go with his 14 points while Grant Mossburg had 14 points as well.

Top Performers

Tecumseh

Ryder Zajac: 14 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Grant Mossburg: 14 points, 1 rebound

Jobe Benschoter: 8 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal

Up Next

Tecumseh: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Ann Arbor Greenhills

Adrian 79, Grass Lake 34

GRASS LAKE — The Maples opened the season with a dominating win, blowing out non-league foe Grass Lake by 45 points.

Adrian would score 29 first quarter points and finish the half with a 48-22 lead.

Amarion Ficklen and Stevie Elam each had big nights with Ficklen leading the way with 29 points.

Coach Thoughts

Jordan Kelly, Adrian: It’s always nice to open up with a win, especially being on the road. You never know what you’re going to get the first game of the year, so I was very impressed by our effort and we really battled hard and played well, and I’m proud of our guys.

Up Next

Adrian: 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Francis de Sales (Toledo, OH)

Clinton 59, Manchester 23

CLINTON — The Redwolves had an impressive performance out of the gate as they topped non-league rival Manchester on opening night.

Clinton had four score in double figures, including a game-high 14 from Andy Fair.

The Redwolves led 20-5 after the first and 40-10 going into the half.

Top Performers

Andy Fair: 14 points

Grant Stockford: 12 points

Ryan Tschirhart/Jalen Stelzer: 10 points

Coach Thoughts

Jeremy Chavez, Clinton: We had a running clock on them. Our defense was good, but we still have things to work on.

Up Next

Clinton: 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Columbia Central

Pittsford 54, Britton Deerfield 53 (OT)

BRITTON — The Patriots fell behind early in their season opener, came back, and then lost in overtime against Pittsford in non-league play.

Britton Deerfield trailed 23-11 at the half, but stormed back to make it a 32-26 deficit going into the fourth, where it forced overtime with a 20-14 frame.

Collin Johnson had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Logan Shiels led the way with 16 points.

Top Performers

Logan Shiels: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist

Collin Johnson: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Tristan Johnson: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block

Up Next

Britton Deerfield: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Concord

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Boys Basketball: Addison, Sand Creek battle in season opener