Anniston Star

Prep basketball: Oxford girls roll past Pinson Valley

OXFORD — Justice Woods led three Oxford players in double figures with 15 points, and the Yellow Jackets beat Pinson Valley’s girls 59-20 Thursday in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic in Oxford Sports Arena. Xai Whitfield added 13 points, and LaMya McGrue added 10. Oxford led 40-15...
OXFORD, AL

