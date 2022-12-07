Read full article on original website
Related
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
KEVN
Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced Friday that she will run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023. Armstrong is the second person to announce for Rapid City mayor. Earlier this year, Ron Weifenbach made his intentions known he wants the job. Current Mayor Steve...
KEVN
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students and staff at Rapid Valley Elementary School are safe after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday afternoon. According to the Rapid City Area Schools, the threat was called in about 1:50 p.m. Students were taken to a staging area at...
Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users
Anglers and water users are criticizing a Black Hills dam’s government managers for a lack of communication about sudden low-water flows threatening downstream fish and domestic water supplies. Rapid Creek flows dropped from 40 to 12 cubic feet per second on Nov. 30. That imperiled brown trout spawning, which occurs during the fall, and created a […] The post Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
People went nuts for the grand opening of Nerdy Nuts in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The once exclusively online retailer, Nerdy Nuts, just opened a physical location at 404 Canal Street, Suite 1000. Nerdy Nuts is a local business that creates a variety of different peanut butter flavors. The company started off as a small online business that quickly collected a large community following.
KEVN
Bomb threat at area school turns out to be a hoax
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A bomb threat called into an area elementary school on Friday afternoon turned out to be a hoax. It happened at the Rapid Valley Elementary School on Covington Street in Rapid City. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:42 Friday afternoon, a call...
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
newscenter1.tv
What is next for Rapid City’s Rowan Grace after “The Voice?”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rowan Grace is back in Rapid City after competing on The Voice, a national music competition. She spoke to NC1 on Thursday about what it’s like being back, and what she plans to do next. What’s been the biggest adjustment coming home?. What...
KEVN
New apartments in Deadwood will ease housing demand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Deadwood and Lead areas are growing at a rapid rate. Because of its popularity, the area is booming and that means the demand for housing is reaching a critical point. Rayco Developments is set to break ground on an apartment project in Deadwood. The...
hubcityradio.com
Update on potential medical marijuana dispensaries in Sturgis & Rapid City
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)- The Sturgis City Council voted 4 to 2 with one abstention to have its city attorney reach out to those who have been granted a medical marijuana license in the city about renewal. Last year, the city issued two conditional licenses. Because the medical marijuana industry in the...
gowatertown.net
Drag show at SDSU addressed at Board of Regents meeting
RAPID CITY, S.D.–After the leader of South Dakota’s university system announced “process improvements” in response to controversy about a recent drag show, critics denounced the handling of the show and a state senator pledged legislation to address it. The show took place Nov. 16 at South...
KEVN
Exit 37 construction on I-90 reaches another mile-marker
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Work on I-90 near exit 37 reached another step in the reconstruction of the bridge and weigh station. The construction closed the westbound lanes for many miles. The project engineer says they were replacing box culverts that were under the interstate. Plus, adding an eight-foot wildlife fence was also added along the westbound lanes during this time. Last week most of the route opened back up.
custercountychronicle.com
City makes stance known on marijuana
You could color us somewhat surprised that the legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota not only failed during the last General Election, but failed quite soundly. It seemed logical that IM 27, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state, would pass, given that medical marijuana had already been approved and a previous movement to approve recreational marijuana passed but was struck down due to a legal challenge of the ballot question.
kotatv.com
Significant winter storm next week
Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront. Children had the opportunity on Saturday to take pictures with the iconic Christmas character the Grinch at the fifth annual "'Breakfeast' with the Grinch". Oglala...
KEVN
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An apartment building under construction on Philadelphia Street caught on fire. Thursday morning. When the Rapid City Fire Department arrived at the Tallgrass Apartments, they were able to extinguish the main body of the fire in around two minutes. Before the crew could finish stamping out the rest of the fire, they needed to eliminate any hazards. Above the fire, there was sheetrock that the construction crew was preparing to use, but the fire damaged the upper level.
Black Hills Pioneer
Local fossil expert shuts down Hong Kong T-Rex sale
HILL CITY — A renowned Hill City fossil expert shut down a projected $15-25 million Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton auction in Hong Kong after he recognized the bones. Peter Larson, president of Black Hills Institute of Geological Research said he saw pictures of “Shen” the T-Rex on Christie’s Auctions and Private Sales website, and claims that most of the bones were casts of “Stan,” the second most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton in existence. Larson had a major role in excavating “Stan,” and now holds the intellectual property rights to the skeleton. A major part of the Black Hills Institute includes making research-quality casts of “Stan,” which are sold to museums and researchers around the world.
kotatv.com
‘Another possible form of income for corn farmers,’ says SDM
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Research funded through grants provided by the US Department of Energy has led an Agriculture Biotechnology Company at South Dakota Mines to find another form of future income for corn farmers using a biorefinery. At the ninth annual CEO Business Plan Competition this year, Bio-Navitas...
newscenter1.tv
Name released in fatal crash north of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 50-year-old Tony Dodd of Rapid City was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Avenue near...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Kaydence Packed located safe
UPDATE (12/8/22 – 9:57 a.m.): 12-year-old Kaydence Packed has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said...
dakotanewsnow.com
AG announces first-degree manslaughter conviction in Pennington County
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo said the Pennington County jury convicted a woman of first-degree manslaughter following her boyfriend’s death on June 8, 2021. The report from the Attorney General’s office says on Nov. 30, 2022, a Pennington County jury found the suspect, Ashley...
