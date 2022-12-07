Read full article on original website
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
1979 Ford Ranger Could Be Your Next Vintage Off-Roader
The Ford Ranger, a truck whose name precedes it even still to this day of high-performance modern utility vehicles. It was a fan favorite for everyone from off rotors to truck show guys and now it’s a lovely collectible fit for any enthusiast's garage. While it may be a sort of dream truck for a lot of auto enthusiasts, good examples can be hard to find. However, this pristine truck is a beautifully kept automobile with all the shiny parts that make the Ranger great to begin with.
The Allard J2 Is The Anglo-American V8 Sports Car That Inspired The Shelby Cobra
We’re all familiar with the Shelby Cobra story. The one where a Texan chicken farmer hits on the genius idea of stuffing a big V8 into one of them pretty and light, but under-powered British sports cars. But less well known is that Shelby almost certainly got the idea after driving another Anglo-America V8 hybrid an entire decade earlier.
Rare 1970 Chevy Chevelle Found Rotting Away In Yard
Stores like this seem to be as old as time. A young buck strollers into a dealership by himself a beautiful muscle car from the 1970s, drives it until the wheels fall off, and eventually the car ends up rotting in some field. In the case of this particular gentleman, that story hits particularly hard. Originally purchasing the car brand new from the factory, the automobile spent its life driving at high speeds showing off its pretty colors. Eventually it landed where many have seen it today, the owner’s yard.
1963 Chevy Nova Restomod Is Moved By Big Power
Selling at No Reserve, this Chevy Nova was built to be driven!. There are different kinds of car enthusiasts. One of those is the purist who believes that classic cars should be restored to factory specifications as if it just rolled off the assembly line decades back, and the sight of anything different sort usually leaves them with clenched fists and a sweaty brow. Another type of enthusiast is one who appreciates or doesn't mind taking a classic and building a tastefully done restomod as the ultimate street machine stuffed with both modern and classic components.
Plymouth Superbird Restomod Handing Out Losses With Hellcat Swap
It doesn’t get much better than 900-horsepower in a classic NASCAR legend. You might’ve seen a Super Bird once or twice in your life from visiting local tracks or even car show events. However you probably haven’t ever seen one with the powerhouse that lets it outperform even the fastest sports, muscle, and even supercars of today’s world. Well, that’s exactly what this beautiful bluebird is, wn overpowered monster with enough aerodynamic efficiency to stick it to the track for as long as it needs. To this car, 200 miles an hour seems like chump change on any racing circuit.
Rare and Fully Restored Edsel Pacer Convertible Headlines The Raleigh Classic Auction
The late 1950s were a time best defined by their love of crazy unique vehicles. One such brand that practically specialized in the unique and strange automobiles we all know and love. That brand was Edsel, a company that you might not even have heard of. Here’s an example of how this little-known automaker rose to the top of the food chain in 1958.
Why Was This Toyota Banned in America?
The Toyota Hilux has a legendary reputation but you won't find it in the United States The post Why Was This Toyota Banned in America? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
This Tiffany Sword Was Once Wielded by a Civil War General. Now It’s Headed to Auction.
Since 1837, Tiffany & Co. has created a bevy of luxurious designs, from stunning bracelets to gem-studded necklaces—to military swords, which the jewelry house produced an entire line of back in the mid-19th century. Now one Illinois-based auctioneer is giving you the chance to snatch up two of these historical sabers. As a part of its December Premier event, Rock Island Auction Company is selling off a plethora of antique swords and war memorabilia. Included in the prominent lots are two Civil War–era blades made by Tiffany’s, predating the brand’s foray into luxury jewelry. One of the items belonged to...
Griot's Motors Selling Documented Ferrari 328 GTB
You’ll be hard pressed to find one in this condition with so much documentation. When you think about rolling fenders and curvaceous body lines overlaid by a bright red paint job, what is the first brand that comes to mind? We'll guess it's probably not Toyota or even Lamborghini. Rather than the title goes to the fiery Ferrari automotive manufacturer whose style has been cemented into car culture as purely unique to them. Ferrari has one of the most unforgettable design languages accompanying an automotive manufacturer. That's what makes this particular car such an excellent purchase for any automotive enthusiast looking for a prestigious performance car with a style that can't be beaten. So what is this incredible supercar?
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-roader is a heavy-metal swan song
Lamborghini's Huracán has almost reached retirement age, and it's going out with one hell of a bang. The model's last evolution may be the wildest yet: called Sterrato, it's an off-roading supercar with a rugged-looking design, a big V10, and a desert-ready suspension system. If the design looks familiar,...
4 Classic Candidates for a 500-Horsepower ‘Hurricrate’ Engine Swap
Stellantis will sell its new I6 as a crate engine. Here are four classic vehicles that would be made even cooler with this powerplant. The post 4 Classic Candidates for a 500-Horsepower ‘Hurricrate’ Engine Swap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
Our Top Picks for Must Watch Movies on Pearl Harbor Anniversary
I have always been fascinated with history, even though my grades in History class were a little wet (they were below "C level"). The Civil War and WWII have always got my attention. Growing up, my Dad and I watched a lot of military movies. Some of my favorites were the old ones that dealt with WWII.
3 Reasons You May Want to Avoid the 2022 Ford Bronco
The 2022 Ford Bronco had no trouble selling units, but the new SUV did have a few issues. The post 3 Reasons You May Want to Avoid the 2022 Ford Bronco appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Translucent Metal Exists and It’s Not as Mysterious as You Think
Translucent metal sounds like something you’d seen in a science fiction film, but this material exists and it’s not as as mysterious as you think. See-through metals are nothing new, except for the fact that aluminum in this form does not exist…yet. Molten sodium hydroxide does not turn translucent until a chemical reaction occurs, while aluminum oxide isn’t even a metal.
3 Reasons the 2012 Honda Accord Is a Remarkable Used Sedan
Buying a used car is tough nowadays due to high prices. However, the 2012 Honda Accord offers a great value. Here are three reasons you should consider one. The post 3 Reasons the 2012 Honda Accord Is a Remarkable Used Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
