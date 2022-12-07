Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Herschel Walker’s ‘major mistake’ was not using her
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at Senate Republicans after Herschel Walker lost his Senate race in Georgia.The controversial Georgia lawmaker also claimed that it was a “major mistake” for the Walker campaign and his surrogates not to deploy her on the trail.Predictably, Ms Greene was mocked on social media for the suggestion she could have enhanced the campaign’s showing at the polls."This is for Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and the rest of the Republican senators; you guys are the reasons why we are losing Republican races all over the country,” Ms Greene said during an appearance...
SFGate
With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point
About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
Herschel Walker didn't call Raphael Warnock to concede the Georgia Senate race, leaving the task to a staffer: AJC
Walker didn't personally call Warnock to offer a concession, leaving the task to a deputy to "reach out" to the senator's staff, the AJC reported.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Herschel Walker’s son revels in father’s Georgia Senate runoff defeat
Christian Walker sent a series of celebratory tweets that recalled the candidate’s alleged history of mistreatment of his family
Herschel Walker concedes after bitter Georgia runoff: 'I'm not going to make any excuses'
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker gave his concession speech to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night, acknowledging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory.
Kyrsten Sinema Just Blew Up the Senate
Democrats recently had cause to celebrate 51 seats in the Senate following Senator Raphael Warnock's win in Georgia.
Video of Herschel Walker Saying 'We're Greatest Country in U.S.' Goes Viral
A video of the Republican's remark shared to Twitter has now been viewed more than 500,000 times as Georgia prepares for a runoff election on December 6.
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
Clip of Raphael Warnock Staffer Cutting Loose at Runoff Viewed 440k Times
Video went viral of celebrations following Warnock's win in the Georgia run-offs.
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan blames Trump for Herschel Walker loss in runoff
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is putting all the blame over Tuesday's bruising defeat in the state's Senate runoff race between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock on former President Donald Trump.
Can Kyrsten Sinema be Recalled in Arizona After Democrat Defection?
A number of social media users are calling for the Senator to be removed from office early after announcing she will be registering as an independent.
Opinion: Why Herschel Walker lost
Four major factors led to incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock beating his Republican challenger, former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff race, writes Edward Lindsey.
AOC 'Grateful' Sinema Switches to Independent, Hints Progressive Challenge
Several left-wing organizations have already urged progressive Congressman Ruben Gallego to challenge Sinema in 2024.
Raphael Warnock beats Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win the Georgia Senate runoff race against Republican Herschel Walker, CNN and NBC News projected.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused of Seeking 'All the Dirt' on Kevin McCarthy
Far-right political activist Laura Loomer said that the GOP lawmaker "had always been outspoken about Kevin McCarthy."
Donald Trump Jr. Slams Biden for Securing 'America Hating' Griner's Release
The former president's eldest son called out Biden for a prisoner exchange involving WNBA player Brittney Griner.
Trump Demands Items Be Returned 'at Once' After More Documents Discovered
Additional confidential records were found at a storage unit connected to Trump this week. The DOJ has waited for Trump to comply with its subpoena since May.
