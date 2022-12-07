ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

RadarOnline

Monster Mom Casey Anthony Not Telling Truth That Her Dad Killed Caylee, Lie Detector Expert Alleges

Monster mom Casey Anthony's stunning accusation that her father, George, murdered her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, and she herself never harmed the child are bald-faced lies, according to a bombshell lie detector test, RadarOnline.com has learned.In an attempt to scrub her evil image, Casey gave a first-ever interview about the horrific 2008 murder of her little girl in a Peacock network documentary.Analyst Mike Sylvestre ran her claims through his DecepTech machine that detects false statements by the amount of stress in the voice and he found the 36-year-old acquitted killer isn't telling the truth — just as she repeatedly did with...
FLORIDA STATE
tvinsider.com

Nancy Grace Reveals What She Thinks of Casey Anthony Docuseries (VIDEO)

Former prosecutor and TV news host Nancy Grace, who extensively covered Casey Anthony’s trial in 2011, has responded to the latest claims made in Peacock‘s new three-part docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. The documentary is told from Anthony’s perspective as she talks through the infamous 2008...
Centre Daily

Casey Anthony’s Brother Lee Testified Against Her During Her 2011 Trial: Where He Is Today

Very little is known about Casey Anthony‘s brother, Lee Anthony, years after he played a role in the headline-making trial in 2011. Following Casey’s acquittal in the murder of her daughter, she remained out of the spotlight until her Peacock limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which premiered on November 29, 2022. As the details of the trial are still being rehashed, key information about Lee has also surfaced since the highly publicized trial came to an end. Keep reading to find out more about Casey’s brother.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom

Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road

The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
MARYLAND STATE
People

'I Lied': What Casey Anthony Believes Actually Happened to Her Daughter Caylee

In a Peacock docuseries, Casey Anthony finally talks about what she believes happened to her 2-year-old daughter How Caylee Anthony died has always been a mystery. In the summer of 2008, the 2-year-old girl vanished and wasn't reported missing for more than a month, when her grandmother contacted police and said the toddler was last seen with her mother, Casey Anthony. For more than six months, Casey — and her parents — insisted that the little girl was alive, even though Casey's car smelled like human decomposition and...
Distractify

Will Casey Anthony Make Money From Her New Docuseries? What's Her Net Worth? Details Here

In 2008, Casey Anthony became internationally recognized for the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Six months after Caylee disappeared, her remains were found near the family home, sparking one of the biggest murder trials of the 2010s. Although Casey was charged with murder, she was acquitted — but not after serving prison time for four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
TMZ.com

Casey Anthony Rocking Out with Steel Panther Amid New Controversial Doc

Casey Anthony, who was once accused of killing her daughter, seems to be dancing through all the drama without a care in the world ... ahead of her controversial documentary, as evidenced in a newly surfaced video. The formerly accused and acquitted killer was spotted letting her hair down, and...
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences

Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

Debunking NBC and accused murderer Casey Anthony's lies

As a matter of pure entertainment, NBC's attempt to rehabilitate whatever remains of Casey Anthony's reputation fails utterly. We are now in the midst of a true crime renaissance, in which teenage TikTokers rummage through forensic evidence with much greater speed and less care than any police department ever would. And so NBC's Peacock streaming service has opted to retell the story of the first blockbuster trial of the century. But this time, it is being told through the eyes of an emotionally unstable, pathological liar who likely got away with murder.
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Carter Responds To Rape Allegation From Woman With Cerebral Palsy

Shannon Ruth claims Carter provided alcohol, raped her, & gave her an STD in 2001 on a Backstreet Boys tour bus when she was 17. As Nick Carter mourns the death of his brother, he now faces serious allegations of sexual assault. Last month, Nick’s younger brother Aaron Carter passed away just one month ago, and investigators continue to await toxicology reports. Meanwhile, a 39-year-old woman has sued Nick Carter for an alleged incident that she claims occurred in 2001 on a Backstreet Boys tour bus.
TACOMA, WA
