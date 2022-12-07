Read full article on original website
Monster Mom Casey Anthony Not Telling Truth That Her Dad Killed Caylee, Lie Detector Expert Alleges
Monster mom Casey Anthony's stunning accusation that her father, George, murdered her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, and she herself never harmed the child are bald-faced lies, according to a bombshell lie detector test, RadarOnline.com has learned.In an attempt to scrub her evil image, Casey gave a first-ever interview about the horrific 2008 murder of her little girl in a Peacock network documentary.Analyst Mike Sylvestre ran her claims through his DecepTech machine that detects false statements by the amount of stress in the voice and he found the 36-year-old acquitted killer isn't telling the truth — just as she repeatedly did with...
tvinsider.com
Nancy Grace Reveals What She Thinks of Casey Anthony Docuseries (VIDEO)
Former prosecutor and TV news host Nancy Grace, who extensively covered Casey Anthony’s trial in 2011, has responded to the latest claims made in Peacock‘s new three-part docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. The documentary is told from Anthony’s perspective as she talks through the infamous 2008...
Centre Daily
Casey Anthony’s Brother Lee Testified Against Her During Her 2011 Trial: Where He Is Today
Very little is known about Casey Anthony‘s brother, Lee Anthony, years after he played a role in the headline-making trial in 2011. Following Casey’s acquittal in the murder of her daughter, she remained out of the spotlight until her Peacock limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which premiered on November 29, 2022. As the details of the trial are still being rehashed, key information about Lee has also surfaced since the highly publicized trial came to an end. Keep reading to find out more about Casey’s brother.
Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom
Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
Casey Anthony’s Dad George Looks Somber in 1st Photos After She Accused Him of Daughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony‘s father George Anthony has been photographed for the first time since she accused him of of sexual abuse and causing the 2008 death of her daughter, Caylee, in an episode of her new Peacock docuseries. George was seen working on a wood bench inside his garage on...
Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road
The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts Lost His Prison Email Account After Allegedly Corresponding With His Former Mistress
Serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, Chris Watts is still finding a way to get in trouble, including his infamous mistress.
'I Lied': What Casey Anthony Believes Actually Happened to Her Daughter Caylee
In a Peacock docuseries, Casey Anthony finally talks about what she believes happened to her 2-year-old daughter How Caylee Anthony died has always been a mystery. In the summer of 2008, the 2-year-old girl vanished and wasn't reported missing for more than a month, when her grandmother contacted police and said the toddler was last seen with her mother, Casey Anthony. For more than six months, Casey — and her parents — insisted that the little girl was alive, even though Casey's car smelled like human decomposition and...
Will Casey Anthony Make Money From Her New Docuseries? What's Her Net Worth? Details Here
In 2008, Casey Anthony became internationally recognized for the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Six months after Caylee disappeared, her remains were found near the family home, sparking one of the biggest murder trials of the 2010s. Although Casey was charged with murder, she was acquitted — but not after serving prison time for four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
Tanner Horner Reveals Why He Killed Athena Strand
Athena Strand, 7, was reported missing from her Texas home last week. Her body was discovered two days after her disappearance.
Todd Chrisley's Former Daughter-In-Law Now Claiming She Was Pressured To Lie Under Oath In New Statement
Kyle Chrisley's ex-wife accused former father-in-law Todd Chrisley of pressuring her to lie.
Chase Chrisley Speaks Out Following Todd and Julie’s Sentencing
Chase Chrisley, who is the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, is speaking out after his parents were sentenced in... The post Chase Chrisley Speaks Out Following Todd and Julie’s Sentencing appeared first on Outsider.
TMZ.com
R. Kelly Speaks From Prison, Claims He Had Nothing to Do with ‘I Admit It’ Album
R. Kelly isn't admitting a damn thing when it comes to the "I Admit It" album that dropped Friday -- speaking from jail, he calls the recording a plot to screw him over in court. TMZ obtained this audio Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he recorded Friday shortly after they'd...
Ok Magazine
Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees
Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
TMZ.com
Casey Anthony Rocking Out with Steel Panther Amid New Controversial Doc
Casey Anthony, who was once accused of killing her daughter, seems to be dancing through all the drama without a care in the world ... ahead of her controversial documentary, as evidenced in a newly surfaced video. The formerly accused and acquitted killer was spotted letting her hair down, and...
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences
Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
Two Jurors In The Danny Masterson Rape Trial Tested Positive For COVID, So The Jury Has Been Told To Start Deliberations Over
Judge Olmedo told the court on Monday morning that the new panel must start the deliberations "as if the earlier deliberations had not taken place."
Washington Examiner
Debunking NBC and accused murderer Casey Anthony's lies
As a matter of pure entertainment, NBC's attempt to rehabilitate whatever remains of Casey Anthony's reputation fails utterly. We are now in the midst of a true crime renaissance, in which teenage TikTokers rummage through forensic evidence with much greater speed and less care than any police department ever would. And so NBC's Peacock streaming service has opted to retell the story of the first blockbuster trial of the century. But this time, it is being told through the eyes of an emotionally unstable, pathological liar who likely got away with murder.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Carter Responds To Rape Allegation From Woman With Cerebral Palsy
Shannon Ruth claims Carter provided alcohol, raped her, & gave her an STD in 2001 on a Backstreet Boys tour bus when she was 17. As Nick Carter mourns the death of his brother, he now faces serious allegations of sexual assault. Last month, Nick’s younger brother Aaron Carter passed away just one month ago, and investigators continue to await toxicology reports. Meanwhile, a 39-year-old woman has sued Nick Carter for an alleged incident that she claims occurred in 2001 on a Backstreet Boys tour bus.
