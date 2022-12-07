Read full article on original website
‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety
Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
Dow turns negative, U.S. stocks fall after Fed rate decision
U.S. stocks stumbled Wednesday afternoon, losing steam after the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate as expected by another 50 basis points but signaled its terminal rate could peak at 5.25% next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 30 points, or 0.1%, trading near 34,077. The S&P 500 index was off 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.5% lower. The Fed's rate move wasn't a surprise with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently hinting that December could usher in slightly smaller rate increases after its series of four, 75 basis point increases. The Fed's benchmark rate now sits in a 4.25% to 4.5% range, the highest in 15 years.
Gold settles lower, extends losses after Fed decision
Gold futures ended lower on Wednesday, then fell even further after the Federal Reserve announced a 0.5 percentage point increase to its benchmark interest rate. Gold for February delivery fell $6.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,818.70 an ounce on Comex, after ending Tuesday at its highest since late June. After the Fed announcement, which came after the settlement, prices were trading at $1,812.50.
2 Nasdaq Stocks Taking Big Strides Forward
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has had a tough year in 2022, with sharply rising interest rates hitting many high-growth stocks hard. On Tuesday morning, though, news that November inflation figures weren't as bad as some had expected sent the Nasdaq soaring, with futures contracts rising 4% just before the market opened.
Dow surges at the stock-market open after CPI data show inflation rose less than expected
The U.S. stock market opened sharply higher after a fresh report on inflation showed the cost of living in November rose less than anticipated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 650 points, or 2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 gained 2.6% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.7%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Inflation, as measured by the consumer-price index, edged up 0.1% in November for a year-over-year rate of 7.1%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast that the consumer-price index would rise 0.3% last month. So-called core CPI, which excludes energy and food prices, showed the cost of living in the U.S. increased 0.2% in November for a rise of 6% over the past 12 months.
Musk cashes out another $3.6 billion in Tesla stock
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tesla (TLSA.O) boss Elon Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales on Wednesday, taking his total near $40 billion this year and frustrating investors as the company's shares wallow at two-year lows.
U.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner PBF Energy (PBF.N) is closing out one of the best financial years in its history, a wild bounce back from the brink in April 2020 when fuel demand and gasoline prices cratered during the pandemic and the company's value swooned lower than what it had just paid to buy a California refinery.
Dow falls nearly 300 points on losses for Goldman Sachs, Intel stocks
Dragged down by losses for shares of Goldman Sachs and Intel, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday afternoon. The Dow was most recently trading 297 points lower (-0.9%), as shares of Goldman Sachs and Intel have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $8.34 (2.3%) while those of Intel are off $0.63, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 59-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Apple Nike and Walt Disney A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Read the full memo the CEO of Binance sent to staffers after the exchange was hit by more than $1 billion of withdrawals in a day amid the FTX fiasco
In the memo, CZ wrote that Binance expects "the next several months to be bumpy." He added that the company will "get past this challenging period."
Dow's 200-point fall led by losses for shares of Goldman Sachs, American Express
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Wednesday afternoon with shares of Goldman Sachs and American Express facing the biggest drops for the blue-chip average. Shares of Goldman Sachs and American Express are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 209 points lower (-0.6%). Goldman Sachs's shares are off $7.73, or 2.1%, while those of American Express are off $3.03, or 1.9%, combining for an approximately 71-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Intel Apple and Nike A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
U.S. stocks snap 2-day winning streak after Fed hikes interest rates by 50 basis points, signals peak rates might not be far away
U.S. stocks finished lower on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate as expected by 50 basis points, but signaled rates could be soon nearing a peak level. How stocks traded. The Dow fell 142.29 points, or 0.4%, finishing at 33,966.35. The S&P 500 declined 24.33 points,...
Elizabeth Warren: The Federal Reserve Is Trying ‘To Get More People Fired’
Democrats are increasingly worried about the Federal Reserve tanking the economy.
Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Adicet Bio Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 250 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.84% to 33,757.34 while the NASDAQ rose 0.37% to 11,045.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,954.71. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 1.8% on...
