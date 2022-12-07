Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
GSH Foundation Gives Out 40k in Scholarships
Four individuals have been named as the winners of the annual Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation nursing scholarship. The winners include Vincennes native Kennedy Bilskie; Flat Rock’s Krista Memerich, Olney’s James Igleheart, and Kendallville native Sidney Willey. All four will graduate this spring with nursing degrees. Bilskie, Igleheart, and...
waovam.com
KC Commissioners Approve Roofing Bid for County Jail
The Knox County Commissioners accepted a $210,000 bid from Yoder’s Roofing for roof work on the Knox County Jail. Yoder’s bid was one of two made for the project; the other came from Midwest Roofing. The Commissioners approved the bid unanimously.
waovam.com
Subdivision Approved for Sixth Street Commercial Area
The Knox County Area Plan Commission approved a subdivision for property in the 2600 block of North Sixth Street. The plan is to separate nearly 10-1/2 acres into one lot of 9-1/2 acres and one just under one acre. The separations are for possible future development on those lots. The request came from representatives of Schaad Brown Real Estate, for JMB Investments.
waovam.com
VPRD Continues Winterizing Work
Vincennes Parks & Recreation officials continue their winterizing procedures for their parks — including Gregg Park. Part of the process is repairing water lines, in preparation for the winter break. Vincennes Parks director Chris Moore says an outstanding water leak at Gregg Park has been fixed. Moore also notes when the water lines are opened again at Gregg Park, a new water fountain will grace the park area.
waovam.com
Final Parts of Main Street Project Continue Working Into Place
The finishing touches continue for work on Main Street Phases Two and Three. The work stretches on Main from Kimmel Crossing to Clark Middle School. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum reminds everyone part of that Main Street project is open to drivers — but not all. At this time, Main Street Phase Three is not open to through traffic.
waovam.com
Sports Review for Thursday, 12/8
(Girls’ Basketball tonight) The 6-4 Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices are is on the road to 2-5 Jasper. Tipoff is set for 7:30pm and can be heard on WZDM 92.1fm. 6-2 Vincennes Rivet makes the short journey to South Knox to face the 5-4 Lady Spartans. The JV game begins at.
waovam.com
City of Vincennes Sets Out Paving Projects for 2023
The City of Vincennes has set out its paving priorities for the coming year, as it will use just under $365,000 in state funds for the work. With a required local match, the City plans to use over half a million dollars for paving projects in 2023. Some of the...
waovam.com
David Reel, 20, Wheatland
David Joseph Reel, 20 of Wheatland was a beautiful person who passed away on December 5, 2022. David was a caring person and there was something special about how he would care for others.If you were close to David, he would know what you liked. He took the time to be still and listen. David would spend his paychecks every week on others to bless them and make them feel special and loved. If you knew David Reel, you were blessed by him. The Minnesota Vikings were his favorite football team. I can’t help but think he was attracted to them because of the type of leader their quarterback Kirk Cousins is. Kirk Cousins is a well grounded Godly Christian man who is an amazing leader who faithfully lives out his relationship with God. Some of my best memories are watching Sunday football with David.
waovam.com
UDWI Asks Members to Brace for Rising Energy Costs
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC says record high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe are having a significant impact on the cost of electricity and will affect UDWI members beginning in 2023. Starting with February billing, UDWI expects a 4% increase for the...
waovam.com
Boys Basketball Back to the Court Tonight
The North Knox Warriors stay at home tonight, as they face the Shakamak Lakers. Tip time is 7:30; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. The South Knox Spartans are also at home, as they entertain Southridge. Tip thme there is also 7:30; that one is on 105.7, WUZR. The Rivet...
Comments / 0