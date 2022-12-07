ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Organizers hope I-Bowl will have big economic impact on Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s Independence Bowl will have The University of Louisiana at Lafayette going head to head with the University of Houston. “This matchup with having two teams that are within driving distance it’s great,” said Erik Evenson, director of communications with the bowl.
LAFAYETTE, LA
High School Football PRO

Houston, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Galena Park North Shore High School football team will have a game with Westlake High School on December 10, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HOUSTON, TX
q973radio.com

Biggest Week for Poker in Shreveport History now Underway

When it comes to playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker in Shreveport, we have never seen a week like this. When it comes to the best poker in town, without a doubt it’s found at Bally’s in downtown Shreveport. Earlier this summer, Bally’s brought a huge weekend poker tournamen to town and it was a huge success. Now, they are upping the ante and bringing easily the biggest week of poker to area, and I assure you, our city has never hosted a week of poker quite like this.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

What to know for Election Day Dec. 10

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Police: Foul play not suspected in fatal shooting at south Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning. According to emergency dispatch records, police responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Healthplex Drive just after 11 a.m. Friday. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
COUSHATTA, LA
107 JAMZ

Lauren Daigle Headed To Houston Rodeo In 2023

Folks in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast and Central Texas flock each year to the Houston Rodeo for three weeks of rodeo action and great concerts. Known as RodeoHouston, the event takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Each year, the rodeo brings the who's who of country music and...
HOUSTON, TX
KTBS

Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Magnolia State Live

High-ranking Aryan Circle leader sentenced to life for role in white supremacy prison gang

Two members of the Aryan Circle were sentenced this week for crimes they committed as part of their roles in the white supremacy prison gang. William Glenn Chunn, aka Big Head, 40, of Conroe, Texas, was sentenced yesterday to life imprisonment for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) violations stemming from his leadership in the organization. On Nov. 26, 2021, he was convicted by a jury in the Eastern District of Texas of racketeering conspiracy for an attempted murder he ordered relating to a violent stabbing. On Oct. 3, he was also convicted by a jury in the Southern District of Mississippi of Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) Attempted Murder and is awaiting sentencing in that case.
CONROE, TX
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy