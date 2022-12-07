Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
No. 1 Houston Cougars get first true test of season in rematch with No. 8 Alabama
It's a high-stakes rematch between top-ranked UH and the Crimson Tide, who beat the Coogs in Tuscaloosa last December.
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
Houston set to make history in top-10 showdown against Alabama
"I'm expecting the whole gym to be shaking."
KSLA
Organizers hope I-Bowl will have big economic impact on Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s Independence Bowl will have The University of Louisiana at Lafayette going head to head with the University of Houston. “This matchup with having two teams that are within driving distance it’s great,” said Erik Evenson, director of communications with the bowl.
Everyone Made The Same Joke About Alabama After Upset Win
On Saturday, No. 8 Alabama came into Houston and handed the No. 1 Cougars their first loss of the 2022-23 season. After this 71-65 upset win, everyone took to social media with the same joke. The sports world is ready to dub the University of Alabama as a "basketball school."
theadvocate.com
More than meets the eye? That's the finals story for Lutcher, North DeSoto in Division II
Lutcher is a tradition-rich south Louisiana football program seeking its ninth state title. It is the first title game for North DeSoto, a school located less than 10 miles from Shreveport. The Bulldogs consider the Caesars Superdome to be a second home because they have won six titles there. North...
Houston, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Galena Park North Shore High School football team will have a game with Westlake High School on December 10, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
q973radio.com
Biggest Week for Poker in Shreveport History now Underway
When it comes to playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker in Shreveport, we have never seen a week like this. When it comes to the best poker in town, without a doubt it’s found at Bally’s in downtown Shreveport. Earlier this summer, Bally’s brought a huge weekend poker tournamen to town and it was a huge success. Now, they are upping the ante and bringing easily the biggest week of poker to area, and I assure you, our city has never hosted a week of poker quite like this.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
KTBS
What to know for Election Day Dec. 10
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
ktalnews.com
Police: Foul play not suspected in fatal shooting at south Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning. According to emergency dispatch records, police responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Healthplex Drive just after 11 a.m. Friday. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
KSLA
Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
Lauren Daigle Headed To Houston Rodeo In 2023
Folks in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast and Central Texas flock each year to the Houston Rodeo for three weeks of rodeo action and great concerts. Known as RodeoHouston, the event takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Each year, the rodeo brings the who's who of country music and...
KTBS
Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
KNOE TV8
Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe Police Officer has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison. Jared Desadier received his sentence on December 7 in Shreveport. Desadier was caught on body-camera video kicking a handcuffed Timothy Williams in the face in April 2020. “I was grateful,” Williams told...
High-ranking Aryan Circle leader sentenced to life for role in white supremacy prison gang
Two members of the Aryan Circle were sentenced this week for crimes they committed as part of their roles in the white supremacy prison gang. William Glenn Chunn, aka Big Head, 40, of Conroe, Texas, was sentenced yesterday to life imprisonment for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) violations stemming from his leadership in the organization. On Nov. 26, 2021, he was convicted by a jury in the Eastern District of Texas of racketeering conspiracy for an attempted murder he ordered relating to a violent stabbing. On Oct. 3, he was also convicted by a jury in the Southern District of Mississippi of Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) Attempted Murder and is awaiting sentencing in that case.
KSLA
Homeowner leaves surprise for porch pirate after package is stolen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a horrible feeling when your home is targeted by thieves, especially when you catch it on camera. Porch pirates strike homes all year, but the theft increases during the holidays. Andrea Frank said one of her packages was stolen while she was away at...
107 JAMZ
Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0