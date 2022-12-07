ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merryville, LA

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana

5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Five Tips That Can Make Your Home Safer This Holiday Season In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others. Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Couple Reaction To Winning 2022 St. Jude Dream House

Carl Krielow and his wife are the proud winners of the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in Lake Charles. Krielow told KPLC he was and still is in disbelief that they won the amazing new home. The Dream Home is a dream come true for the couple from Roanoke, LA. The Krielows didn't make out too bad. They had bought Dream Home raffle tickets in the past but splurged this year and purchased two $100 tickets.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball

In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

SW Louisiana Baker In Global Competition Needs Your Votes

Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Update On October 13 Homicide In Lake Charles

KPLC reports an update on a homicide that took place in October. Christopher Ardoin, a 31-year resident of Lake Charles was killed by Lake Charles Police Officer on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The incident took place in the morning hours near Ardoin's residence located on 7th Street after officers responded to a 911 call.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Once Was Inc & Troop D Present Inaugural Calcasieu Christmas

Seasons greetings from Once Was Inc., and Louisiana Troop! The Christmas holidays are here and Once Was Inc is ready to celebrate our area Veterans with free hams and toys! The Veterans community outreach nonprofit was launched in 2018 by husband and wife Petty Officer Michael Edmond (DJ Navy Vet) and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. The military couple's mission is to assist Veterans by connecting them to resources and services available at military facilities.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles World AIDS Day Commemoration Event

World AIDS Day takes place on December 1 and the Comprehensive Care Clinic of Southwest Louisiana at 425 Kingsley Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a commemoration. This event is free and open to everyone in the community concerned about their health. Healthcare professionals and guest speakers will be on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy