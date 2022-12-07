Read full article on original website
SW Louisiana Baker In Quarterfinals Of Global Baking Competition
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
Five Tips That Can Make Your Home Safer This Holiday Season In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others. Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.
Lake Charles Couple Reaction To Winning 2022 St. Jude Dream House
Carl Krielow and his wife are the proud winners of the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in Lake Charles. Krielow told KPLC he was and still is in disbelief that they won the amazing new home. The Dream Home is a dream come true for the couple from Roanoke, LA. The Krielows didn't make out too bad. They had bought Dream Home raffle tickets in the past but splurged this year and purchased two $100 tickets.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball
In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
Lake Charles Imperial Calcasieu Museum ‘Holiday Art Under the Oak’
Don't miss the return of Art Under the Oak presented by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum (204 W. Sallier St.) The open-air holiday market is set to take place Sunday, December 11, from Noon to 3 pm. Save the date!. Just in time for Christmas, do all your holiday shopping under...
A Huge Celebrity Will Be At The Horseshoe Casino Grand Opening In Lake Charles, Louisiana
The Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, owned by Caesars, will have its grand opening next week and a huge TV celebrity will be attending. Not only is the Horseshoe a casino, but five amazing restaurants will be opening up when the facility has its grand opening next Monday, December 12. Here's...
SW Louisiana Baker In Global Competition Needs Your Votes
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Update On October 13 Homicide In Lake Charles
KPLC reports an update on a homicide that took place in October. Christopher Ardoin, a 31-year resident of Lake Charles was killed by Lake Charles Police Officer on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The incident took place in the morning hours near Ardoin's residence located on 7th Street after officers responded to a 911 call.
See Inside The New Tobacco Plus On Nelson Road In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
It's been two years and four months since Tobacco Plus located on the corner of Nelson Road and West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles lost its building due to hurricanes Laura and Delta back in August of 2020. They have been operating out of a portable trailer to stay...
Is Lake Charles Still Getting A Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers?
We reported seven months ago that Lake Charles was getting a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, so it begs the question is Freddy's still coming?. The Advocate reported that Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be opening a franchise location in Lake Charles as part of their 2022 expansion. Freddy's...
See Jamie Bergeron Live In Lake Charles This Saturday, December 3rd
Are you ready for some chank-a-chank? Ready to hear some great traditional and high-powered Cajun and Louisiana music? Then get ready as that crazy Cajun Jamie Bergeron is coming back to Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana for a big show. Jamie is known for his great personality and crazy fun...
Three Blockbuster Movies Showing At Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend we got some new movies you should check out, including three blockbuster films, at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Lake Charles TV Commercials From The 70s, 80s & 90s [VIDEOS]
Wow! That's all I could say when I came across some of these old TV commercials from Lake Charles businesses. Talk about nostalgia! These will take you back if you are from SWLA. You could probably still sing the theme song or remember the catchphrase because the aired fifty times a day. For instance,
Entertainment Lineup For Christmas Under The Oaks In Sulphur Dec. 2nd-3rd
The annual Holiday House at Christmas Under the Oaks in Sulphur, Louisiana is coming up this Friday, December 2nd, and Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. This two-day event is full of great events, live music, and carnival rides, and has a 100% chance of snow!. This is the 20th year for...
The Most Expensive Rent Houses In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
Everything is sky-high these days. Right? I'm sure I don't need to tell anyone that, but it's true. I just went to Target, I only had a few toiletries and cleaning supplies and my total was $300! Four bags. That's all I had. Wages in many cases are still not...
Once Was Inc & Troop D Present Inaugural Calcasieu Christmas
Seasons greetings from Once Was Inc., and Louisiana Troop! The Christmas holidays are here and Once Was Inc is ready to celebrate our area Veterans with free hams and toys! The Veterans community outreach nonprofit was launched in 2018 by husband and wife Petty Officer Michael Edmond (DJ Navy Vet) and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. The military couple's mission is to assist Veterans by connecting them to resources and services available at military facilities.
Lake Charles World AIDS Day Commemoration Event
World AIDS Day takes place on December 1 and the Comprehensive Care Clinic of Southwest Louisiana at 425 Kingsley Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a commemoration. This event is free and open to everyone in the community concerned about their health. Healthcare professionals and guest speakers will be on...
