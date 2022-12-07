ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
umd.edu

UMD Wind Orchestra: Stephenson, Still and Simon

Go on a musical exploration of the St. Louis Gateway Arch with James Stephenson’s Sonata Rhapsody “The Arch” featuring UMD Senior Lecturer Matthew Guilford on bass trombone. The 630 bars of music match the height of the arch in feet while the score itself visually resembles an arch.
DULUTH, MN
umd.edu

Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols: UMD Choral Activities

New Music Director of Choral Activities Jason Max Ferdinand continues the holiday tradition of bringing Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to campus for its 21st year. Choirs, brass quintet and organ combine to bring the joy of the season to life with carols, hymns and spoken word that epitomize hope and goodwill.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy