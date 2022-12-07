Microsoft previously announced that a number of the most popular Riot Games games titles will be coming to the Xbox Pass. Microsoft has released a new blog post. It confirms that games like League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra will come to Game Pass on December 12 and will include additional benefits. Players tend to be able to unlock everything in Riot and play games through play or real-world purchases. However, even when all of Riot games arrive on the Game Pass, almost everything will be unlocked so as to try it out.

2 DAYS AGO