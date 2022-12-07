ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Mostly Rain Free Tonight And Friday

Did you miss the news earlier? Here is the complete weather broadcast from 6 pm Thursday, December the 8th. A nice break in the rain ahead as the rainy pattern will shift south tonight and tomorrow giving way to a sun/cloud mix into Friday. Another disturbance lifts northward again by Saturday bringing back some soaking rains throughout the day Saturday. Unlike recently, this system Saturday will move out quickly on Saturday night and we’ll return to a partly sunny sky again on Sunday and mostly sunny skies on Monday. Strong storms may get going around Tuesday night and we’ll have more about the storms right here as the event unfolds.
TEXAS STATE
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
AccuWeather

Temperature swings, fast-moving storms remain in the forecast for Northeast

Quick-hitting storms will continue to dart across the northern tier of the U.S. in the coming days and create brief lake-effect snow events and unleash strong wind gusts across parts of the Midwest and Northeast. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern is on the horizon, one that will favor periods of more persistent cold air as the storm track shifts southward.
The Longmont Leader

The Front Range Forecast: Very mild; a storm next week

Very mild through the weekend, a snowstorm starts a long cold stretch. We make it through the weekend with normal to above normal temperatures with clouds now and then (Figure 1). Enjoy!. The Longer Range Forecast:. A strong cold front hits about noon on Monday with precipitation staring almost immediately...
AccuWeather

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
WISCONSIN STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Independent

Heavy snow for Scotland and freezing nights forecast as Arctic winds hit UK

Temperatures are expected to plunge below minus 8C by the middle of the week with a warning of heavy snow in Scotland, the Met Office has forecast.Winds which are currently blowing from the east are expected to shift to the north bringing an Arctic chill to the country and below-average temperatures for the time of year.A yellow snow warning is in place for Wednesday which the Met Office is advising could cause disruption to road, bus and train journeys.Just a reminder that even colder air will feed down across the UK from the north during the coming weekA yellow #snow...
natureworldnews.com

Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible

Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

UK weather: Snow to hit London and southeast this weekend as temperatures plunge below freezing

Snow and ice are forecast to hit London and southeast England this weekend, causing disruption for drivers and rail passengers.For Sunday, Met Office experts have issued a yellow warning – the third-highest – for the UK areas usually the least affected by freezing temperatures.They said snow may fall across parts of east and southeast England, leading to a risk of travel disruption, especially on Monday morning. Mobile phone coverage could even suffer, forecasters warned.The UK woke up to bitterly cold weather on Friday, with temperatures as low as -8C overnight.More cold weather is expected at the weekend, with the thermometer...
natureworldnews.com

Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near

The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy