Today's Forecast: Cloudy and seasonal with slim chance of rain/snow mix
Clouds will increase throughout this morning, allowing for temps to remain seasonal in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees to kick off the week.
WBBJ
Mostly Rain Free Tonight And Friday
Did you miss the news earlier? Here is the complete weather broadcast from 6 pm Thursday, December the 8th. A nice break in the rain ahead as the rainy pattern will shift south tonight and tomorrow giving way to a sun/cloud mix into Friday. Another disturbance lifts northward again by Saturday bringing back some soaking rains throughout the day Saturday. Unlike recently, this system Saturday will move out quickly on Saturday night and we’ll return to a partly sunny sky again on Sunday and mostly sunny skies on Monday. Strong storms may get going around Tuesday night and we’ll have more about the storms right here as the event unfolds.
cbs17
Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday
After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
US winter weather predictions revealed – how much snow will hit your state and the lowest the temperature will drop
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
Temperature swings, fast-moving storms remain in the forecast for Northeast
Quick-hitting storms will continue to dart across the northern tier of the U.S. in the coming days and create brief lake-effect snow events and unleash strong wind gusts across parts of the Midwest and Northeast. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern is on the horizon, one that will favor periods of more persistent cold air as the storm track shifts southward.
The Front Range Forecast: Very mild; a storm next week
Very mild through the weekend, a snowstorm starts a long cold stretch. We make it through the weekend with normal to above normal temperatures with clouds now and then (Figure 1). Enjoy!. The Longer Range Forecast:. A strong cold front hits about noon on Monday with precipitation staring almost immediately...
Showers early Tuesday with rain throughout the afternoon into the night
Tuesday will be cloudy with a shower possible early, but rain will develop in the late morning and continue all afternoon and into the night.
Snow this winter? Chances look better in the latest NOAA outlook
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Rain and Snow Expected on West Coast This Week, Bringing Beneficial Rain to Ease Drought
The latest weather forecast on the West Coast said strong winds and cold rain with potential snow could unload this weekend. Residents and motorists near the West Coast should check the weather for updates. Last week, portions of the West Coast and Southern California experienced a round of rain and...
Wind and rain return to start off the weekend, but dries out for Sunday
It should end by 2 p.m., but a few more gusty showers are possible as the front crosses later in the evening.
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
Heavy snow for Scotland and freezing nights forecast as Arctic winds hit UK
Temperatures are expected to plunge below minus 8C by the middle of the week with a warning of heavy snow in Scotland, the Met Office has forecast.Winds which are currently blowing from the east are expected to shift to the north bringing an Arctic chill to the country and below-average temperatures for the time of year.A yellow snow warning is in place for Wednesday which the Met Office is advising could cause disruption to road, bus and train journeys.Just a reminder that even colder air will feed down across the UK from the north during the coming weekA yellow #snow...
natureworldnews.com
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
UK weather: Snow to hit London and southeast this weekend as temperatures plunge below freezing
Snow and ice are forecast to hit London and southeast England this weekend, causing disruption for drivers and rail passengers.For Sunday, Met Office experts have issued a yellow warning – the third-highest – for the UK areas usually the least affected by freezing temperatures.They said snow may fall across parts of east and southeast England, leading to a risk of travel disruption, especially on Monday morning. Mobile phone coverage could even suffer, forecasters warned.The UK woke up to bitterly cold weather on Friday, with temperatures as low as -8C overnight.More cold weather is expected at the weekend, with the thermometer...
natureworldnews.com
Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near
The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
