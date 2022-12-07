Read full article on original website
Police: Woman struck and killed by tractor-trailer in North Bergen
Authorities say the woman was struck and killed in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street on Friday night.
News 12
Victim in overnight Hutchinson crash walked to police headquarters, officials say
Fire officials say that one of the people involved in a serious crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway Thursday night apparently walked themself to a police station. That person was initially believed to have been ejected in the crash in the Rye Brook area of the parkway, and crews had been searching for them for a period of time.
Poughkeepsie police find stabbing victim and teen with stolen handgun while responding to report of possible shooting
They received the call about the possible shooting around 6:15 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an 18-year-old male with chest injuries determined to be stab wounds. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
Police: Teenage driver faces assault charges after hitting two teens in Brentwood
The two victims and the driver were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Pedestrian killed in North Bergen crash
They say the crash happened in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street.
EMS, police, fire crew respond to crash on Hutchinson Parkway in Rye Brook
First responders shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound past the Lincoln Avenue exit around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for a multi-vehicle crash.
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested
The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them.
Reward offered for information on driver in fatal Holbrook hit-and-run
According to police, Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.
Nassau police: 5 arrested for illegally selling cannabis and THC chocolate bars at 2 smoke shops
Police say three people are accused of illegally selling the products at Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Road in Oceanside.
Police: Man’s body found on train tracks in Brooklyn
A man’s body was found on J train tracks at the Myrtle Avenue station early Thursday morning in Bed-Stuy, according to the NYPD.
News 12
Police, firefighters make daring water rescue of man and dog in Sterling Forest
Police and firefighters rescued a man and his dog from the water in the Town of Warwick Thursday. Authorities say the man was walking his dog in Sterling Forest when the leash broke. The dog then rushed off to the water - beyond a 10-foot cliff - which led to the man jumping into the water to rescue him.
NYPD: Car stolen at gunpoint in Pelham Bay
A car was stolen at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx, police say.
News 12
Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Nutley
Essex County police say there has been a rash of recent carjackings following the gunpoint robbery of a food delivery driver in Nutley earlier this week. They say a man and woman threatened the food delivery driver with a gun in Nutley. Officials say the thieves stole the car, food and money. That duo also fit the description of another carjacking in Belleville.
Police search for 2 men suspected of offering ride to a young girl in Woodbury
Police in Woodbury are trying to identify two older men who are suspected of asking a young girl if she needed a ride.
Police: Bronx suspects gang up on deli employees, flee with $4,000
The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects linked to a Wednesday commercial robbery in the Bronx.
NYPD: 16-year-old linked to Brooklyn train station strangulation in custody
Police have arrested a suspect linked to a strangulation that took place in Brooklyn Sunday.
Parade in honor of late Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino scheduled for Sunday
The parade will then make its way to the Yonkers Police Department Headquarters and the Yonkers Police Department First Precinct.
Suspect sought after man slashed in the throat in Farmingville road rage incident
Police say both vehicles exited the LIE at Exit 63 and stopped for a traffic light at Express Drive North at North Ocean Avenue.
