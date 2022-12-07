ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland Engineers Named to National Academy of Inventors

Two University of Maryland engineering professors have been named to the National Academy of Inventors’ (NAI) Class of 2022 fellows, joining the ranks of some of the nation’s most prestigious and creative academic inventors. Eric Wachsman, a Distinguished University Professor and director of the Maryland Energy Innovation Institute,...
Tickets Available for Terps’ Appearance in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Faculty and staff tickets are available for the Terps’ bowl game faceoff against former ACC rival North Carolina State on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, N.C. Maryland students can also purchase tickets at a discounted price of $35 by signing into their accounts. For the first time since 2013 and...
