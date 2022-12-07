Read full article on original website
Was Loch Ness Monster Real? The Discovery of a Fossil Sheds Light on this Ancient Mystery
We’ve heard many stories about the 'sightings' throughout the years. We have seen many documentaries about a mythical creature known as the Loch Ness Monster. Spurred on by alleged sightings of the ancient beast, along with occasional photographic evidence of such sightings, investigators both professional and amateurs constantly visit the Scottish loch, hoping to catch sight of the elusive Nessie.
Mysterious Winged Bat-like Creatures Spotted Swimming Underwater in a Lake
Is this a creature of Earth or an alien?
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
Lost and found: how a single clue led to the rediscovery of a crab not seen for 225 years
Tracking down rare species believed to be extinct is never easy, but when Pierre A Mvogo Ndongo travelled to Sierra Leone in January 2021 to search for “lost” species of land-dwelling crabs, the feeling of looking for a needle in a haystack was particularly powerful due to the size of the “haystack”. For one of the species, Afzelius’s crab (Afrithelphusa afzelii), last seen in 1796, the only clue was the label on a specimen that simply said: “Sierra Leone.”
Millions of Endangered Monarch Butterflies Blanket Landscape in Mexico City
Millions of critically endangered monarch butterflies cover the landscape in a protected area in Mexico City, raising hopes for the survival of the species. Millions of endangered monarch butterflies cover trees in a rainbow of brown, orange, and black, giving them the appearance of autumn foliage from a distance. They...
Oldest DNA sheds light on a 2 million-year-old ecosystem that has no modern parallel
A core of ice age sediment from northern Greenland has yielded the world's oldest sequences of DNA, revealing a previously unknown type of ecosystem.
'Massive evidence' on evolution: Extinct human species with tiny brains 'used fire' to live underground
Researchers claim to have discovered new evidence of extinct human species who lived in the underground caves of modern-day South Africa. The archeological findings reveal that Homo naledi, a prehistoric human species used fires to prepare food and navigate in the darkness of underground caves, according to South African paleoanthropologist and National Geographic explorer Lee Berger.
‘Shark graveyard’ — with 750 fossilized teeth — lurks under Australian sea, photos show
Researchers also discovered a new shark species. Take a look.
‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria
Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
A 95-Million-Year Crocodile with a Small Dinosaur in its Stomach
Scientists have discovered a 95-million-year-old crocodile belonging to a species previously unheard of. What they later noticed was that the crocodile had made a meal of a dinosaur before its demise and the contents were still present in its stomach.
‘We are at war with nature’: UN environment chief warns of biodiversity apocalypse
Inger Andersen spells out the challenges facing the planet as Cop15 delegates gather in Montreal
200-Million-Year-Old Lizard Fossil Found in Cupboard Changes Everything Scientists Know About Reptiles
Recently, fossilized remains of a 200-million-year-old lizard were found in a cupboard of the Natural History Museum in London. Now, it’s changed what archaeologists initially believed about the lizard’s origin. The lizard, also known as Christened Cryptovaranoides microlanius, has jaws with razor-sharp teeth. They were great at capturing...
From flickering fireflies to lowly dung beetles, insects are vanishing
Dec 6 (Reuters) - As a boy in the 1960s, David Wagner would run around his family’s Missouri farm with a glass jar clutched in his hand, scooping flickering fireflies out of the sky.
After Us is a surreal tale about saving the souls of animals in a post-human world
The lovely adventure-platformer was revealed tonight at The Game Awards.
Traveling with friends helps even mixed-up butterflies find their way
Some of us live and die by our phone’s GPS. But if we can’t get a signal or lose battery power, we get lost on our way to the grocery store. Yet animals can find their way across vast distances with amazing accuracy. Take monarch butterflies, for example....
Disappearing plants jeopardize a green future
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nearly 800 plant species have disappeared since the 18th century, while thousands more are considered functionally extinct – no longer playing a role in their environment, or are so rare they are no longer able to reproduce.
Two Channel Island Plants Found Nowhere Else are Off Endangered Species List and Now Flourishing
Two plants that live on California’s Channel Islands and nowhere else on earth have reached recovery thanks to Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections. The Santa Cruz Island dudleya and island bedstraw are now recommended for delisting after the Fish and Wildlife Service restored their population to flourishing levels with the help of partners like the Nature Conservancy.
