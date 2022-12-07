Read full article on original website
17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list
Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ ’Fixer Upper’ Castle Brings Magnolia Network Its Biggest Linear Ratings Hit Since ‘Welcome Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)
When Chip and Joanna Gaines return to the “Fixer Upper” world, the fans turn out in droves. The couple’s new series, “Fixer Upper: The Castle,” drew more than 4.5 million total linear viewers for their Magnolia Network during its six-episode run between Oct. 14 and Nov. 18. The show, which followed the Gaineses as they renovated a 100-year-old castle they purchased in their hometown of Waco, Texas, is the channel’s highest-rated series among adults 25-54 behind only “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” the second iteration of their beloved HGTV series. That is counting since 2009, the years when Magnolia Network was...
10 best Hallmark Christmas movies
Our picks for the best Hallmark Christmas movies include three starring Lacey Chabert.
A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them
All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Filming a New Show at Their Waco Hotel — and They Might Keep ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Renovated Castle
The latest season of “Fixer Upper,” a special “The Castle” edition focusing around Chip and Joanna Gaines renovating a 100-year-old castle in their hometown of Waco, Tex., just concluded its six-episode run on Magnolia Network, Discovery+ and HBO Max. But the Gaineses have already moved onto their next on-screen renovation, which is particularly significant for them, as the final product is going to be an integral part of their Magnolia empire: Hotel 1928, a boutique downtown Waco location that will cater to the throngs of people who make a pilgrimage to their outdoor shopping, dining and recreation area, The Silos....
Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90
Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all
With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
Massive Netflix Record Broken by New Series
With more than 3,600 movies and over 1,800 TV shows housed under its red and black banner, Netflix is among the world’s most popular streaming services. And while its titles span all genres and interests, the true titan of the platform is Stranger Things. A Netflix original, Stranger Things...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
New on Netflix in December 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month
This year, for Christmas, Netflix is giving subscribers a wealth of new releases.These include films you would have had a chance to see in the cinema in November – films like Glass Onion, which is Rian Johnson’s sequel to Knives Out.There are also new Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio), Alejandro González Iñárritu (BARDO) and Noah Baumbach (White Noise) films being added from the beginning of the month, right through to New Year’s Eve,TV wise, there will be a new series of Emily in Paris to tear through while slumped on the sofa post-Christmas dinner, as well as a prequel spin-off...
Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix: Here's everything we know so far
Wednesday was already one of the most anticipated new shows to debut on Netflix in 2022. However, it’s safe to say no one expected this spinoff of The Addams Family franchise to be this huge of a hit. The streaming service announced in late November 2022 that the first week of Wednesday’s release was the most watched English-language TV series on Netflix ever, beating out previous champions like Stranger Things and Bridgeton. So does that mean Wednesday Season 2 is in the works?
'Nope's For Your Consideration Trailer Unpacks the Film's Sci-Fi Dramatics
Universal Pictures has just released a For Your Consideration trailer for Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic, Nope. Nope hit theaters back in July, and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $171 million against a budget of $68 million, and has been submitted for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister Hollywood horse training team who set out to record footage of what they perceive to be a UFO.
What is ITVX and what are the best shows airing on it?
Brace yourselves, UK television fans, because another streaming service is about to arrive.ITVX is launching on Thursday 8 December, with dramas such as A Spy Among Friends and Tell Me Everything premiering on the platform on launch day.The service will launch with 10,000 hours of free programming, including more than 250 films and more than 200 series.The platform is replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content, and all ITV’s channels will be available to livestream through ITVX.What are the biggest shows airing on ITVX?On 8 December, ITVX will launch the six-part cold war drama A...
TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Teaser, Miss Cleo Documentary and More
Harry and Meghan want you to hear their story from them in a newly released teaser for their Netflix documentary series (premiere date TBA). “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” reads the official synopsis. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” The series, from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), will feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before...
The Dark Tower Adaption Back At Amazon With Mike Flanagan And Trevor Macy At The Helm
It's been an interesting week for Mike Flanagan and his partner Trevor Macy. After the duo announced their Netflix departure, the streaming service announced it was canceling their new series, The Midnight Club, an adaption of the Christopher Pike YA horror book series. However, talking to Deadline about the departure,...
C. Night Shyamalans Thriller About a Cabin Vacation Gone Horribly Wrong You Will be Rated R
Today, M. Night Shyamalans new movie Knock at the Cabin was viewed as R. Via Bloody Disgusting, if this film is ever shown as the director’s first movie with such a rating since The Happening in 2008. Many of the Shymalan-directed films were PG-13, with Sixth Sense, The Village,...
It’s a few days since the WoW Variety Show has become a reality
Lights, cameras, and even more action! The WoW Variety Show has returned to Dragonflight and plans to broadcast live on YouTube and Twitch. The three competitions will go to the Forbidden Reach, a Dragonriding relay and a Dragon Isles expedition race. We were weaving in the same fun with two...
Pokemon Star is a tool for the wolf
Pokemon had a very busy fall, and it looks like December is already starting to end. In spite of the growing sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the anime is growing immediately. The wait is finished to see how the show will tackle the Paldea region, and at least the question has emerged about whether Goh is on it. Now one of the performers is teasing who will get next.
