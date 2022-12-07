ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Man is in custody after an attempted car break-in near Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One man is in custody and another man is on the run after Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies say the pair tried to break into a car Friday morning. The owner of the car called about the attempted break-in on Farm Road 164 south of Battlefield Road near Scenic Avenue just after 4:30. The owner told deputies the men left in a red pickup truck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate “smash and grab” thefts in eastern Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating two “smash and grab” thefts from vehicle on the east side of the county. The crimes happened in different neighborhoods, but investigators believe they could be connected. The first theft happened on November 29 in the 5700 of Park Place. The neighborhood is north of Division Street and east of the Wild Horse subdivision. The home security video shows a Blue Dodge Ram truck pull up to the victim’s driveway shortly after 3 a.m.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say one person has been arrested after a disturbance led to a three-car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Josh Steele with the Springfield Police Department, two cars were heading east on Chestnut Expressway when one car hit the other, forcing that car to spin out into the westbound lanes crashing into a truck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lawrence County Record

Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
MILLER, MO
KTLO

Ozark County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, receives suspended sentence

Brian Dunaway (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County man arrested nearly six months ago for second-degree murder in the shooting death of another male was able to avoid prison time after he pled guilty to amended charges. Forty-two-year-old Brian Dunaway of Theodosia entered his plea to voluntary manslaughter at the Ozark County Courthouse Nov. 23, and he received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
ksmu.org

7 arrested on drug charges during recent SPD Saturation Patrol

A recent saturation patrol by the Springfield Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, which was targeted at impaired drivers, resulted in several arrests. During the six-hour operation Saturday, officers stopped 80 vehicles. They arrested seven on drug charges, including six misdemeanor arrests and one felony arrest. One stolen motorcycle was recovered, and one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon Police searching for missing teen

The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Dispensaries can now request to also sell recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 going into effect Thursday, recreational marijuana is now legal for Missouri adults.  Adults can possess up to three ounces of marijuana, but you can’t walk into a dispensary and buy it recreationally just yet. However, local dispensaries are now working to convert to a comprehensive license to also sell […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Springfield Police Department find missing child

UPDATE: SPD says “Mia” F. Kendrix has been safely located. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an endangered missing person. Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix, 10, is a five-foot-tall, 120-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes. Kendrix was last seen today at 4 p.m., wearing a black Adidas […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

