Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800sCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Man connected to homicide pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to 7 years
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stone County was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. Tucker Moore was involved in a shooting death case in Stone County, Missouri, and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm on July 29, 2022. Deputies were called to Blackberry Lane near […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri career felon indicted for shooting at officer, illegal firearms, meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— A federal grand jury issues a three-count indictment against a Kansas City man for illegally possessing firearms, possession of methamphetamine, and shooting at officers with an assault rifle, all while leading police and sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase. Brenton Ross, 32, is charged with one...
kttn.com
Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses
(Missouri Independent) – Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limit their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing. But under state law, it requires people...
KYTV
Man is in custody after an attempted car break-in near Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One man is in custody and another man is on the run after Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies say the pair tried to break into a car Friday morning. The owner of the car called about the attempted break-in on Farm Road 164 south of Battlefield Road near Scenic Avenue just after 4:30. The owner told deputies the men left in a red pickup truck.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate “smash and grab” thefts in eastern Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating two “smash and grab” thefts from vehicle on the east side of the county. The crimes happened in different neighborhoods, but investigators believe they could be connected. The first theft happened on November 29 in the 5700 of Park Place. The neighborhood is north of Division Street and east of the Wild Horse subdivision. The home security video shows a Blue Dodge Ram truck pull up to the victim’s driveway shortly after 3 a.m.
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
KYTV
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say one person has been arrested after a disturbance led to a three-car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Josh Steele with the Springfield Police Department, two cars were heading east on Chestnut Expressway when one car hit the other, forcing that car to spin out into the westbound lanes crashing into a truck.
Lawrence County Record
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
KYTV
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released bodycam video of a shootout between officers and a suspect in south Springfield from November of 2021. The exchange of gunfire killed one suspect and injured a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger. The call happened near the Barnes and Noble on Glenstone when a Springfield-Greene...
KTLO
Ozark County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, receives suspended sentence
Brian Dunaway (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County man arrested nearly six months ago for second-degree murder in the shooting death of another male was able to avoid prison time after he pled guilty to amended charges. Forty-two-year-old Brian Dunaway of Theodosia entered his plea to voluntary manslaughter at the Ozark County Courthouse Nov. 23, and he received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.
ksmu.org
7 arrested on drug charges during recent SPD Saturation Patrol
A recent saturation patrol by the Springfield Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, which was targeted at impaired drivers, resulted in several arrests. During the six-hour operation Saturday, officers stopped 80 vehicles. They arrested seven on drug charges, including six misdemeanor arrests and one felony arrest. One stolen motorcycle was recovered, and one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
Man arrested in Greene County after 165 pounds of meth discovered in his car
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — On Nov. 29, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a man and discovered 165 pounds of meth in his vehicle. Around 12:17 p.m. on Nov. 29, a Nissan Armada with California plates was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-44 near the 82-mile marker in Greene County, according […]
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Police searching for missing teen
The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
Dispensaries can now request to also sell recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 going into effect Thursday, recreational marijuana is now legal for Missouri adults. Adults can possess up to three ounces of marijuana, but you can’t walk into a dispensary and buy it recreationally just yet. However, local dispensaries are now working to convert to a comprehensive license to also sell […]
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
UPDATE: Springfield Police Department find missing child
UPDATE: SPD says “Mia” F. Kendrix has been safely located. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an endangered missing person. Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix, 10, is a five-foot-tall, 120-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes. Kendrix was last seen today at 4 p.m., wearing a black Adidas […]
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ksmu.org
Longtime Missouri photojournalist Dean Curtis launches book on Shannon County’s wild horses
Dean Curtis is a longtime photojournalist based in the Ozarks, once serving as the Springfield News-Leader photo editor. Seven years ago, he was inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame. But for the past 12 years, Curtis has been taking images of herds of wild horses in Shannon County...
