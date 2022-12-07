SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating two “smash and grab” thefts from vehicle on the east side of the county. The crimes happened in different neighborhoods, but investigators believe they could be connected. The first theft happened on November 29 in the 5700 of Park Place. The neighborhood is north of Division Street and east of the Wild Horse subdivision. The home security video shows a Blue Dodge Ram truck pull up to the victim’s driveway shortly after 3 a.m.

