Commodities to be given out today
Today is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. this morning until all commodities are given away.
Virginia Ann Swords, 91, of Jamestown
Virginia Ann Swords, 91, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, December 7th, at Taylor Regional Hospital, Campbellsville, KY. Virginia was born in Lima, OH on May 13, 1931, a daughter of the late Edna (Carnes) and Virgil Patten. Virginia is survived by. two daughters, Velina Swords, of Jamestown, KY;. Belinda Parker,...
'God spared us' | Taylor County family rebuilds after December 2021 tornado
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When a string of tornadoes broke out on the evening of Dec. 10, 2021, the Wooldridge family went to bed thinking a storm might be possible, but not knowing just how close to home it would hit. Devastation struck their Taylor County home in the early...
Gerald Bault, age 81, of Russell Springs
Gerald Bault, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was 81 years of age. Born April 9, 1941, in Adair County, he was a son of the late Ralph and Myrtle Beard Bault. Gerald was the original proprietor of the Parkway Mini Mart and later, the Fairview Mini Mart. He also was a car dealer and salesman for many years. Gerald was a loving and supportive grandfather who enjoyed attending all his grandchildren’s various events. He was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church, who enjoyed the company of all his neighbors, friends, and church family. Gerald was a veteran of the US Army.
Russell Springs Council to meet this evening
The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street. The council is expected to recognize outgoing city councilman Larry Skaggs, outgoing magistrate Larry Holt, Christmas parade winners, and present a fire department award for Michael Grimsley.
School attendance improves on Wednesday
Russell County Schools’ attendance numbers improved on Wednesday, with 92 percent districtwide attendance reported by the district midweek. That was up one percentage point from what was reported on Tuesday. Jamestown Elementary at 89.6 percent and Salem Elementary at 89.2 percent were below the 90 percent mark yesterday. Russell...
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county. Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said the...
RC Schools ‘holding their own’ in regard to attendance
Russell County Schools continue to “hold their own,” according to Superintendent Michael Ford, who reported a 91 percent districtwide attendance on Tuesday. Jamestown Elementary at 89.1 percent and Salem Elementary at 89.4 percent were below the 90 percent mark yesterday. Both Russell County Middle School and Russell County...
London church puts together yearly Christmas tradition for locals
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Faith Assembly of God Church in London is once again bringing locals a visual representation of Bethlehem when Jesus was born. “What we really want to accomplish here is to bring the story of Christmas to life. The story that kids are read throughout their lifetime as they’re going to bed,” church member Danielle Smoot said.
16-year-old Laurel County boy reported missing
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager.
Local fire departments present awards
Two local fire departments presented awards at ceremonies held over the weekend. The Eli Volunteer Fire Department recognized Lieutenant John Shaffer as Officer of the Year and John Coons as Firefighter of the Year. The Russell Springs Fire Department recognized Brian “Hooty” Stephens as the department’s 2022 Firefighter of the...
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
Lexington men arrested following police chase in Whitley County
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Southern Kentucky. On Sunday night, Williamsburg Police officers were called to Interstate 75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then came back into Kentucky.
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
School board hits snag with athletic facilities project
The Russell County Board of Education hit a snag in regard to the construction of the school district’s athletic complex with bids coming in significantly higher than expected. Superintendent Michael Ford gave WJRS News more details.
Laurel County Man Arrested On Several Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristopher Engle age 41 of London on Thursday morning December 8, 2022 at approximately 9:31 AM. The arrest occurred off Helvetia Rd., North, approximately 4 miles...
Escaped Whitley County Detention Center Inmate Back in Custody
Law enforcement in Whitley County responded to a call on Sunday of an escaped inmate. Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Williamsburg Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to a call of an inmate escaping the Whitley County Detention Center. After using a drone in their search, Williamsburg police officers...
Police search for armed robbery suspect in Vester community
UPDATED: Around 5:10 p.m., KSP and Casey County Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop on the suspect vehicle near KY 127 and KY 501 in Casey county. He was arrested by Deputy Josh Durbin on the Adair warrant for robbery, 1st degree . The shotgun and stolen cash were recovered from the vehicle. The case remains under investigation by K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten.
KSP Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police, London Post, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. These checkpoints are part of trooper’s effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
McCreary Woman Sentenced to Seven Years for Burglary and Identity Theft Charges
A woman from McCreary County now has to spend seven years behind bars following an incident that happened in Whitley County. Back in April, Williamsburg Police responded to a theft call at the Williamsburg Walmart. Officers discovered in their investigation that 33 year old Shala Gregory of Strunk, had stolen...
