Scarlet and Violet have a new era for Pokemon TCGand all big changes are coming

The official announcement of the Pokémon TCGs Scarlet and Violet expansion showed many new games and mechanics, so today we have a release date for the English set and a list of very important changes that will come along with GX’s first cards. The Pokemon Company, set to...
Diablo 4 Developers share their plans for the game

It’s been a while since we got some news for Diablo 4; that might be good, just because as we can remember, the last news before this one came up on a positive note. The trend seems to be in progress, with developers sharing some plans for the game.
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that’s designed to roll around up there in the gray dust.
Champion of the Champions Tour has arrived well. Why have it taken so long?

After almost a year of delays, the Champion of Champions Tour (CCT) is now well underway, with worldwide group stages and playoffs starting at 2023. To say the least, the CCT has proved dangerous. When the announcement was made in April 2021, the plan to assemble the Champion of Champions World Final is to be concluded by 2022. The current expectation for the finals is that the final will be in January 2024, with the total prize pool of 3,4 million in time to date being awarded. Talk about lack of time.
Games revolved Complete list of Games del Moor, date for creation, date and cost of entry

Riot Games and Microsoft finally shared more information today on Xbox Game Pass, which has been announced back in the summer. One of the greatest collaborations of its kind: the deal between the two companies would enable the Xbox Game Pass subscribers to earn exclusive perks in various Riot games, games that aren’t even on Xbox consoles. The perks will go live on December 12. Game Pass subscribers can expect a range of things to enjoy the following:
Legends of Runeterra World Ender Update Details, World Championship Finals Details Details

The Dark In Saga: World Ender in Legends of Runeterra. The Dark lands will end with a goal of the Riot Games today. The Darkin Saga: World Ender contains three new champions, Ryze, Kayle, and the World Ender himself, Aatrox. This week’s an exciting week for all esports legends of Runeterras. The Legends of Runeterra World Championship group stages will take place this Thursday, October 8th and Friday, September 9. Follow Twitch and YouTube from 8 o’clock, so it’s the best player in the world, who put their best tries forward to battle it for a world champion title.
Amongst the top 5 landing spots in Warzone 2.0

It was just a month ago that Warzone 2.0 was released, and players are still debating the best places to land in Al Mazrah. Let’s be honest it’s a massive map, and there are lots of interesting points to be used to toss your teeth into. With more than once more open buildings and a truly diverse landscape, identifying the top five landing spots in Warzone 2.0 wasn’t a straightforward task. However, with this guide, you can get your boots on the ground and then hopefully win a bit more consistently.
Bayonetta 3 Has Been Hiding Playable Origins Teaser This Whole Time

Last night, the Game Awards show Cereza and the Lost Demon emerged. The trailer showed us an interesting game that isn’t real in Bayonettas flashy action. It has a nice storybook aesthetic with a fixed camera and vivid colors. This game’s to focus on Bayonetta as a child before she became a Umbra witch and when she was known only as Cereza. And if you played Bayonetta 3 and, as a result of the secret unlockable chapter, you might have already guessed this games existence.
I wonder whether my opponent is to be a warrior

The VR Broom Racing developer UNIVRS announced the virtual reality hunting action game Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable for Quest 2. It will debut in the summer 2023 with support for English and Japanese audio and subtitles. The game uses Pokémon Attack and Pokémon Attack. The two players can fly...

