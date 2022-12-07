Gerald Bault, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was 81 years of age. Born April 9, 1941, in Adair County, he was a son of the late Ralph and Myrtle Beard Bault. Gerald was the original proprietor of the Parkway Mini Mart and later, the Fairview Mini Mart. He also was a car dealer and salesman for many years. Gerald was a loving and supportive grandfather who enjoyed attending all his grandchildren’s various events. He was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church, who enjoyed the company of all his neighbors, friends, and church family. Gerald was a veteran of the US Army.

