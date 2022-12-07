Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
Virginia Ann Swords, 91, of Jamestown
Virginia Ann Swords, 91, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, December 7th, at Taylor Regional Hospital, Campbellsville, KY. Virginia was born in Lima, OH on May 13, 1931, a daughter of the late Edna (Carnes) and Virgil Patten. Virginia is survived by. two daughters, Velina Swords, of Jamestown, KY;. Belinda Parker,...
lakercountry.com
Gerald Bault, age 81, of Russell Springs
Gerald Bault, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was 81 years of age. Born April 9, 1941, in Adair County, he was a son of the late Ralph and Myrtle Beard Bault. Gerald was the original proprietor of the Parkway Mini Mart and later, the Fairview Mini Mart. He also was a car dealer and salesman for many years. Gerald was a loving and supportive grandfather who enjoyed attending all his grandchildren’s various events. He was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church, who enjoyed the company of all his neighbors, friends, and church family. Gerald was a veteran of the US Army.
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be given out today
Today is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. this morning until all commodities are given away.
lakercountry.com
Clinard re-elected as chair for KY Fish and Wildlife Commission
In its final quarterly meeting of the year held earlier this month, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission proposed updates to an existing regulation regarding the transportation and holding of live exotic wildlife and also elected the board’s officers for the coming year. Commission bylaws require the board’s members...
lakercountry.com
School board hits snag with athletic facilities project
The Russell County Board of Education hit a snag in regard to the construction of the school district’s athletic complex with bids coming in significantly higher than expected. Superintendent Michael Ford gave WJRS News more details.
ucbjournal.com
Deadrick Law sets up shop in Livingston
Firm “where enduring values meets trusted representation”. Livingston – Deadrick Law, a firm that focuses primarily on real estate law and real estate closings, recently held a ribbon cutting in Livingston. According to the firm’s website, “Deaderick Law Firm is where enduring values meets trusted representation. We’re here...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs Christmas lights have been big hit
The Christmas lights at the Russell Springs City Park have been extremely popular this holiday season, according to Mayor Eddie Thomas. Thomas spoke to WJRS News about the feedback on the city’s newest attraction.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county. Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said the...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
z93country.com
Multiple Units Respond to Large Fire
Monticello Fire Chief, Gabe Heatherly reports multiple departments were called to the scene of a structure fire at Cobb off Highway 1568 in the Frazier Community Last night. Monticello, Susie, and Bronston units responded a barn was a total loss.
wvlt.tv
Oneida mother seeks justice after her 13-year-old’s gravesite vandalized
SCOTT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven years ago, Candius Cummins buried her son Garrett at the Carson Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. For three years after she thought of ways to best memorialize her 13-year-old son and decided to buy an angel statue to place at the site of his grave.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Several Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristopher Engle age 41 of London on Thursday morning December 8, 2022 at approximately 9:31 AM. The arrest occurred off Helvetia Rd., North, approximately 4 miles...
Comments / 0