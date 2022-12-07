DC had a good cinematic year in 2022 with films like The Batman and Black Adam lighting up the box office, but 2023 looks to be an even bigger year with the return of some of the universe's greatest heroes. At the center of Warner Bros' DC schedule is The Flash which was slated to speed into theaters on June 23, 2023. However, in a rare bit of good news for the Ezra Miller led superhero epic, the film has now been pushed up a week to June 16, 2023.

4 DAYS AGO