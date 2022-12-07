Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
Popculture
'Black Adam' HBO Max Release Date Revealed in Report
Black Adam, the latest DC Comics movie, will reportedly be reaching HBO Max just in time for the holidays. The action movie stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the Shazam! villain, who has to face off against the Justice Society of America. The film hit theaters in October and returned to the spotlight this week after Johnson disputed reports that the movie would end its theatrical run as a financial disappointment for Warner Bros. Discovery.
Collider
'The Flash' Movie Release Date Moved Up by Warner Bros.
DC had a good cinematic year in 2022 with films like The Batman and Black Adam lighting up the box office, but 2023 looks to be an even bigger year with the return of some of the universe's greatest heroes. At the center of Warner Bros' DC schedule is The Flash which was slated to speed into theaters on June 23, 2023. However, in a rare bit of good news for the Ezra Miller led superhero epic, the film has now been pushed up a week to June 16, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Kymberly Herrin, Playboy Model Known for ‘Ghostbusters’ and ZZ Top’s “Legs” Video, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, a Playboy model who appeared in the original Ghostbusters film, has died. She was 65. Herrin died Oct. 28, according to an obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press, which states that the actress “passed away peacefully” at home in Santa Barbara. No additional details or...
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Humiliated Ron Howard From Being Booed at a Film Festival for ‘Willow’
Although Clint Eastwood barely knew the director, he still went to support Ron Howard during an embarrassing moment earlier in Howard’s career.
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
EW.com
See Jennifer Grey's transformation into controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime film
Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film. On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren struggle to maintain their ranching empire in dramatic first trailer for Yellowstone spin-off 1923
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren battled through the Old West on Sunday when Paramount aired the first trailer for its Yellowstone spin-off series 1923. The legendary Ford, 80, and the Oscar-winning Mirren, 77, have officially entered the sprawling universe of Yellowstone as they anchor the latest chapter in the Dutton family's origin story.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
TODAY.com
‘Wednesday’ fans shocked to learn ‘90s Wednesday Addams is new character in Netflix series
Some fans of Netflix's spooky new "Wednesday" series are just now figuring out that one of the show's stars, Christina Ricci, played Wednesday Addams herself as a child star in the 1990s. Ricci famously donned side braids and a frown to play the only daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams...
Comments / 3