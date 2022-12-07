ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date

The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
'Black Adam' HBO Max Release Date Revealed in Report

Black Adam, the latest DC Comics movie, will reportedly be reaching HBO Max just in time for the holidays. The action movie stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the Shazam! villain, who has to face off against the Justice Society of America. The film hit theaters in October and returned to the spotlight this week after Johnson disputed reports that the movie would end its theatrical run as a financial disappointment for Warner Bros. Discovery.
'The Flash' Movie Release Date Moved Up by Warner Bros.

DC had a good cinematic year in 2022 with films like The Batman and Black Adam lighting up the box office, but 2023 looks to be an even bigger year with the return of some of the universe's greatest heroes. At the center of Warner Bros' DC schedule is The Flash which was slated to speed into theaters on June 23, 2023. However, in a rare bit of good news for the Ezra Miller led superhero epic, the film has now been pushed up a week to June 16, 2023.
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed

After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren struggle to maintain their ranching empire in dramatic first trailer for Yellowstone spin-off 1923

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren battled through the Old West on Sunday when Paramount aired the first trailer for its Yellowstone spin-off series 1923. The legendary Ford, 80, and the Oscar-winning Mirren, 77, have officially entered the sprawling universe of Yellowstone as they anchor the latest chapter in the Dutton family's origin story.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.

