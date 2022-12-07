After almost a year of delays, the Champion of Champions Tour (CCT) is now well underway, with worldwide group stages and playoffs starting at 2023. To say the least, the CCT has proved dangerous. When the announcement was made in April 2021, the plan to assemble the Champion of Champions World Final is to be concluded by 2022. The current expectation for the finals is that the final will be in January 2024, with the total prize pool of 3,4 million in time to date being awarded. Talk about lack of time.

1 DAY AGO