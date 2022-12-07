Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Healing breath: Researchers dramatically improve inhalable mRNA therapy
A research team led by Georgia Tech Professor Phil Santangelo has developed an improved mRNA treatment that is designed to be used in a common nebulizer for a more efficient inhalable delivery of the medicine. Messenger RNA, or mRNA, has been used to immunize millions of people in just the...
Benzinga
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Is Poised to Begin a Second Independent Clinical Trial for Its innovative Anti-Cancer Drug
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals plans to begin a second independent clinical trial of its anti-cancer drug, PCLX-001. The firm has recently been in the news for receiving FDA fast-track designation for PCLX-001 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Three weeks ago, the company announced that it had received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and clearance of an IND (Investigational New Drug) application to start dosing AML patients.
ajmc.com
Key Considerations in COPD When Utilizing Combination Therapy
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Let’s discuss guideline-based disease management. I’m going to address this first question to Rey. I’m going to read something, and then I’ll ask you a couple of questions. Multiple studies show that combination treatment with LABAs [long-acting beta-agonists] and LAMAs [long-acting muscarinic antagonists] increase FEV1 [forced expiratory volume in 1 second] and reduces symptoms compared with monotherapy. That isn’t surprising. Generally speaking, combination therapy is more effective than monotherapy. But combination therapy may also reduce exacerbations compared with monotherapy. Additionally, the most recent GOLD [Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease] guidelines support this idea of combination therapy. How do you approach the initiation of combination therapy in your practice? [Do you use it in the] first line, despite what guidelines say? Or are you still stepping up?
Endologix Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement for AFX2 System
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Endologix LLC, a privately held global medical device company, dedicated to improving patients’ lives with innovative interventional treatments for vascular disease, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement relating to the AFX2 System. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005348/en/ AFX2 Endovascular AAA System
scitechdaily.com
Non-Invasive Laser Light Therapy Could Improve Short-Term Memory by Up to 25 Percent
In a study published on December 2 in the journal Science Advances, laser light therapy has been shown to be effective in improving short-term memory. Laser light therapy, which is non-invasive, could improve short-term, or working memory in people by up to 25 percent. This is according to new research demonstrated by scientists at the University of Birmingham in the UK and Beijing Normal University in China.
MedicalXpress
A safer opioid? Scientists are onto something
Sodium may hold the key for scientists to develop opioids or other drugs with far fewer side effects. In a study published Wednesday by Nature, scientists from USC, Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University have demonstrated that by chemically linking fentanyl to the sodium pockets that exist within nerve cell receptors, they could block the drug's harmful side effects and still reduce pain.
PsyPost
Highly ruminative individuals with depression exhibit abnormalities in the neural processing of gastric interoception
Major depressive disorder is associated with altered interoception — or the ability to sense the internal state of your body. Now, new brain imaging research provides evidence that depressed individuals tend to exhibit “faulty” neural processing of gastric interoception, particularly among those with high levels of rumination. The findings have been published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research.
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
MedicalXpress
Fentanyl vaccine potential 'game changer' for opioid epidemic
A research team led by the University of Houston has developed a vaccine targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug's "high." The breakthrough discovery could have major implications for the nation's opioid epidemic by becoming a relapse prevention agent for people trying to quit using opioids. While research reveals Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treatable, an estimated 80% of those dependent on the drug suffer a relapse.
EXCLUSIVE: MDMA 'will be rolled out in hospitals US by 2024': Researchers will submit trial data in MONTHS and start FDA approval process — after rave drug 'cured' two-thirds of PTSD patients in study
MDMA could be available in US hospitals in 2024 after showing promise as a powerful treatment for PTSD. Researchers behind a landmark trial told DailyMail.com they expect to submit a new drug application within months. The US Food and Drug Administration will make a decision on approval possibly as soon...
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
MedicalXpress
Bad batches of bipolar and epilepsy drug are being distributed in Australia, study finds
Faulty batches of generic lamotrigine tablets—an anti-convulsant drug commonly used for treating bipolar disorder and epilepsy—are being dispensed to patients in Australia. The compromised product is likely a result of poor quality controls during the overseas manufacturing process, research suggests. The study, published in Australasian Psychiatry, used mass...
Gizmodo
At-Home Ketamine Treatments Could Be a Game-Changer—or a Big Problem
Around 2.8 million Americans suffer from treatment-resistant depression, and though research has shown that IV ketamine can significantly improve their quality of life, these ketamine treatments are expensive, and access to them is limited. Early in the covid-19 pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Agency loosened restrictions on remote prescribing for Schedule III medications like ketamine. In response, enterprising healthcare entrepreneurs founded at-home ketamine clinics that ship oral ketamine to clients after one telemedicine appointment. Proponents of at-home ketamine therapy argue that this method makes an effective treatment available to many more people in need, while critics argue that ketamine delivered this way, with inconsistent oversight, is dangerous.
labpulse.com
Clinical-grade wearables developer Cardiosense raises $15.1M in Series A financing
Cardiosense said on Thursday that it has raised $15.1 million in a Series A financing to support team expansion, accelerate product development, and fund an expansive heart failure study. The Chicago-based digital health company is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and multisensor devices to develop tools that enable the early detection...
MedicalXpress
Immune system irregularities found in women with postpartum mood disorders
Women with prolonged mental health problems up to three years after childbirth may be suffering from irregular immune system responses, according to new research by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology. "We found that women who had clinically elevated symptoms of depression, anxiety,...
neurologylive.com
Need for Increased Multidisciplinary Study of Newborn and Infant Sleep in Epilepsy: Renee Shellhaas, MD, MS, FAES
The professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis spoke about the field of newborn sleep and epilepsy based on a special lecture from the 2022 AES annual meeting. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “Newborn and infant sleep is really a field that's...
MedicalXpress
Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results
A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...
healthcareguys.com
Discussing The Key Points Of Early Indication Clinical Trials
Early indication clinical tests are the initial stages in evaluating newly developed medical and pharmaceutical products before approval for general public use. Early indication clinical trials are done in systematic phases, each providing helpful feedback necessary for the study of treatment of different ailments and conditions. Early clinical trials are...
MedicalXpress
Machine learning predicts risk of opioid use disorder for individual patients
Clinicians and policy makers might get assistance from artificial intelligence in predicting opioid use disorder, thanks to a team of Alberta researchers. The researchers have created and tested a machine learning model that reliably predicts the risk of developing the disorder in individual patients by analyzing administrative health data at the population level. Administrative health data are created every time a patient interacts with the health-care system—for example, by visiting a doctor, getting a diagnostic test, being admitted to hospital or filling a prescription.
