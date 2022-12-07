Read full article on original website
Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 After Driving Record Paramount+ Sign-Ups
Forget everything you’ve been told. Crime does pay — at least for Paramount+’s Tulsa King, which has been renewed for Season 2 after just three outings. The renewal comes after the Sylvester Stallone-led mob drama helped drive the largest number of new Paramount+ sign-ups in a single day. Tulsa King streams new episodes on Paramount+ every Sunday, but its premiere episode’s Nov. 13 “simulcast” on Paramount Network drew 3.7 million total viewers, besting the linear viewership for HBO’s House of the Dragon debut — and thus making it the year’s biggest series premiere across cable. Series creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) serves as executive...
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
‘FBoy Island’ Cancelled After Two Seasons at HBO Max
It seems like HBO Max is still undergoing massive overhaul, and one of its fan favorites did not survive the ongoing cancellation pattern. Even though FBoy Island succeeded as "guilty-pleasure reality TV" just by embracing self-awareness, HBO Max's hit American dating reality series has been canceled after a two-season run, which could be attributed to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia earlier this year, according to Variety.
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Fire Country: next episode, cast and everything we know about the new drama
Fire Country is a brand new firefighting drama on primetime. Here’s everything we know about the series.
Law & Order season 22: next episode promos and everything we know about the crime drama
Law & Order season 22 is officially underway. Here’s everything we know about the OG of the Dick Wolf franchise.
‘Moonhaven’ Canceled At AMC+ After Prior Renewal
AMC+ has decided not to proceed with a second season of Moonhaven. The cancellation comes four months after the dystonic sci-fi series was renewed for a second season and just days after AMC Networks announced sweeping cost-cutting measures as CEO Christina Spade stepped down. The company is laying off 20%...
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group
Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
Why More and More People Are Watching The White Lotus
The White Lotus continues its winning ratings streak. The penultimate episode of Season 2 hit another ratings high with 2.8 million viewers across HBO Max and linear broadcasts. The total night’s viewing was up 23% vs. last week’s episode and 85% vs. the Season 2 debut, marking five consecutive weeks of audience growth. Episodes this season are now averaging 9.5 million viewers across platforms, nearly 60% ahead of Season 1. The White Lotus is now ranked as the No. 1 title overall on HBO Max for the fifth week in a row.
Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day
It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
Godfather of Harlem season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Forest Whitaker-led drama
Godfather of Harlem season 3 brings back Forest Whitaker's Bumpy Johnson. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.
‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Introduces Haley Joel Osment as Number Two’s Brother (VIDEO)
The Mysterious Benedict Society is unveiling some new characters as Haley Joel Osment joins the show for its Season 2 finale episode dropping December 7. After escaping Dr. Curtain’s (Tony Hale) compound, the Society retreats to Number Two’s (Kristen Schaal) family home in Luxembourg, where she reconnects with her mother and siblings. Among those siblings is Osment’s One Two, a relentlessly cheery young man who is loyal to his family and the favored sibling to an absurd degree.
Apple TV+ Re-Teams With Taron Egerton for Firebug Drama Series
After the success of Black Bird, Apple TV+ is staying in business with the team behind the hit show. Apple TV+ today announced that creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkin will re-team for Firebug, a new Apple Original drama series hailing from Apple Studios.
