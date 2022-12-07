ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 After Driving Record Paramount+ Sign-Ups

Forget everything you’ve been told. Crime does pay — at least for Paramount+’s Tulsa King, which has been renewed for Season 2 after just three outings. The renewal comes after the Sylvester Stallone-led mob drama helped drive the largest number of new Paramount+ sign-ups in a single day. Tulsa King streams new episodes on Paramount+ every Sunday, but its premiere episode’s Nov. 13 “simulcast” on Paramount Network drew 3.7 million total viewers, besting the linear viewership for HBO’s House of the Dragon debut — and thus making it the year’s biggest series premiere across cable. Series creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) serves as executive...
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Primetimer

The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
HAWAII STATE
Collider

‘FBoy Island’ Cancelled After Two Seasons at HBO Max

It seems like HBO Max is still undergoing massive overhaul, and one of its fan favorites did not survive the ongoing cancellation pattern. Even though FBoy Island succeeded as "guilty-pleasure reality TV" just by embracing self-awareness, HBO Max's hit American dating reality series has been canceled after a two-season run, which could be attributed to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia earlier this year, according to Variety.
AdWeek

Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon

Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Decider.com

‘Moonhaven’ Canceled At AMC+ After Prior Renewal

AMC+ has decided not to proceed with a second season of Moonhaven. The cancellation comes four months after the dystonic sci-fi series was renewed for a second season and just days after AMC Networks announced sweeping cost-cutting measures as CEO Christina Spade stepped down. The company is laying off 20%...
Deadline

‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group

Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
World Screen News

Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval

Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
AdWeek

Why More and More People Are Watching The White Lotus

The White Lotus continues its winning ratings streak. The penultimate episode of Season 2 hit another ratings high with 2.8 million viewers across HBO Max and linear broadcasts. The total night’s viewing was up 23% vs. last week’s episode and 85% vs. the Season 2 debut, marking five consecutive weeks of audience growth. Episodes this season are now averaging 9.5 million viewers across platforms, nearly 60% ahead of Season 1. The White Lotus is now ranked as the No. 1 title overall on HBO Max for the fifth week in a row.
A.V. Club

Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day

It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
tvinsider.com

‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Introduces Haley Joel Osment as Number Two’s Brother (VIDEO)

The Mysterious Benedict Society is unveiling some new characters as Haley Joel Osment joins the show for its Season 2 finale episode dropping December 7. After escaping Dr. Curtain’s (Tony Hale) compound, the Society retreats to Number Two’s (Kristen Schaal) family home in Luxembourg, where she reconnects with her mother and siblings. Among those siblings is Osment’s One Two, a relentlessly cheery young man who is loyal to his family and the favored sibling to an absurd degree.
TV Fanatic

Apple TV+ Re-Teams With Taron Egerton for Firebug Drama Series

After the success of Black Bird, Apple TV+ is staying in business with the team behind the hit show. Apple TV+ today announced that creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkin will re-team for Firebug, a new Apple Original drama series hailing from Apple Studios.

Comments / 0

Community Policy