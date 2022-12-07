David Joseph Reel, 20 of Wheatland was a beautiful person who passed away on December 5, 2022. David was a caring person and there was something special about how he would care for others.If you were close to David, he would know what you liked. He took the time to be still and listen. David would spend his paychecks every week on others to bless them and make them feel special and loved. If you knew David Reel, you were blessed by him. The Minnesota Vikings were his favorite football team. I can’t help but think he was attracted to them because of the type of leader their quarterback Kirk Cousins is. Kirk Cousins is a well grounded Godly Christian man who is an amazing leader who faithfully lives out his relationship with God. Some of my best memories are watching Sunday football with David.

WHEATLAND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO