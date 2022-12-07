‘We put up a heck of a fight:’ Walker makes good on promise to accept Senate runoff defeat

ATLANTA — Herschel Walker addressed supporters Tuesday night after media outlets projected that his opponent, Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, would win a second term

Walker made good on his promise to graciously accept defeat, thanking his supporters.

“I’m not going to make any excuses, because we put up one heck of a fight,” Walker said. “One of the things I want to tell all of you is that you never stop dreaming. I want you to continue to believe in America and believe in our elected officials and in our Constitution.”

Warnock won by a slim margin after a night that saw both candidates take narrow leads as the votes were counted.

Walker addressed his supporters just after 11 p.m., encouraging them to keep making their voices heard.

“Always cast your vote no matter what is happening,” Walker said. “Never, never give up.”

Senator Raphael Warnock also delivered his victory speech live during WSB Tonight.

