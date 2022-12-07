ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘We put up a heck of a fight:’ Walker makes good on promise to accept Senate runoff defeat

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zUld_0jaCz8di00

ATLANTA — Herschel Walker addressed supporters Tuesday night after media outlets projected that his opponent, Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, would win a second term

Walker made good on his promise to graciously accept defeat, thanking his supporters.

“I’m not going to make any excuses, because we put up one heck of a fight,” Walker said. “One of the things I want to tell all of you is that you never stop dreaming. I want you to continue to believe in America and believe in our elected officials and in our Constitution.”

Warnock won by a slim margin after a night that saw both candidates take narrow leads as the votes were counted.

Walker addressed his supporters just after 11 p.m., encouraging them to keep making their voices heard.

“Always cast your vote no matter what is happening,” Walker said. “Never, never give up.”

Senator Raphael Warnock also delivered his victory speech live during WSB Tonight.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker’s son launches scathing attack on his father and Trump over Georgia runoff loss

Christian Walker, the conservative social media influencer who is also the son of failed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, has hit out at his father and former president Donald Trump with unsparing criticism after the ex-football star was soundly beaten in Tuesday’s runoff election by Senator Raphael Warnock.The right-wing TikTok star weighed in on his dad’s humiliating defeat on Twitter, just minutes after news outlets began projecting a victory for Mr Warnock in the fight for a full six-year term in the upper chamber. He made reference to the multiple scandals which have engulfed the Walker campaign over the...
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Floyd County chooses Walker; Warnock holds small lead statewide in U.S. Senate runoff

Floyd County's election results are in and, as expected, Republican Herschel Walker trounced U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock with 70.5% of the vote. The Democratic incumbent, however, held a slight lead statewide as of 9:45 p.m., with 133 of Georgia's 159 counties reporting. You can view the local results here: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/Floyd/116622/web.307039/#/summary?v=315669%2F and the statewide results here:...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
110K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy