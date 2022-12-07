ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
austin.com

5 FREE Things To Do in South Austin

Spending a whole day exploring South Austin is an easy task, but what about doing it all for FREE?! Discover how the whole group can enjoy the Austin way of life, without spending a penny, the next time y’all head to South Austin. 1. Bike the Veloway. The Veloway...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members

AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center

Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Meet The Boothe House: One of Gonzales’ Most Whimsical Homes

“It’s no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then.”. That’s a quote from the Lewis Carroll novel, Alice In Wonderland and it speaks volumes to the vision of the over-100-year-old historic Boothe House, now one of Gonzales’s finest Air BnB’s. Its doors stand proud, peculiar, petrifying, and very purple all thanks to the work of renovator, visionary and owner — Katie Heim.
GONZALES, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Dec. 9-11

Bookworms, treat yourself for the holidays at the Literati Books Warehouse Sale. The Austin-based book subscription company holds this event annually at their fulfillment center, with huge discounts on all items. Stock up on picture books for kids (60 percent off) and adult reads (70 percent off) after registering here. Dec. 8-10, 4509 Freidrich Lane, Bldg. 4 Ste. 402.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
AUSTIN, TX
highlandernews.com

Dot-com takes closer look inside Burnet County's 'castle'

‘The stunning building in Burnet, Texas that looks just like Hogwarts’. Did you know you could visit the wizarding world right here in the Lone Star State?. One of the most impressive castles in Texas, Falkenstein Castle, looks. exactly like Hogwarts. It's available on Airbnb, so you and up to...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
kut.org

The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters

At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy