Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Study: This brewery is the coolest brewery in Texas
If you are looking for a fun place to hang out with friends on a weekend night, look no further than the brewery
austin.com
5 FREE Things To Do in South Austin
Spending a whole day exploring South Austin is an easy task, but what about doing it all for FREE?! Discover how the whole group can enjoy the Austin way of life, without spending a penny, the next time y’all head to South Austin. 1. Bike the Veloway. The Veloway...
Southside Market & Barbeque Hutto location brings 140 years of tradition to Hutto
From left: General Manager CJ Crawford, owner Bryan Bracewell and director of marketing Kelly McLouth Staha lead Southside Market's Hutto location. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Southside Market & Barbeque got its start in 1882 just outside Elgin when founder William Moon sold fresh meat door-to-door from a horse-drawn wagon. Four years...
Why is the Chili’s at 45th and North Lamar famous online?
Here's what we know about the local legend.
fox7austin.com
Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members
AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center
Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
Gonzales Inquirer
Meet The Boothe House: One of Gonzales’ Most Whimsical Homes
“It’s no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then.”. That’s a quote from the Lewis Carroll novel, Alice In Wonderland and it speaks volumes to the vision of the over-100-year-old historic Boothe House, now one of Gonzales’s finest Air BnB’s. Its doors stand proud, peculiar, petrifying, and very purple all thanks to the work of renovator, visionary and owner — Katie Heim.
Day trip options near Austin to see holiday attractions
Here are some day trips from Austin that are less than two hours away, but could still give you a mini-vacation feeling.
KXAN
Someone trespassed onto a ranch, cut the manes of over 20 of the horses
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Around 20 minutes from Austin’s bustling downtown, there is a tranquil farm home to chickens, a barn cat, goats and horses. People go there to take horseback riding lessons, hang out with some animals or just escape from the everyday hustle and bustle. Kathy, who...
What’s the secret sauce behind P. Terry’s Texas growth?
As the local burger chain gears up for its 29th location, P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver said the business is constantly working 14 months out to prep for new locations — with the Houston metro on the company's horizon.
Pflugerville entertainment center Spare Time Texas expands offerings
Eight of Spare Time's 22 bowling lanes allow guests to project special patterns and effects onto the lane. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Spare Time Texas opened the Pflugerville entertainment center in 2015, two years after opening the original location in Temple. General Manager Stefan Cox said Spare Time owner Mike Emmon...
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Dec. 9-11
Bookworms, treat yourself for the holidays at the Literati Books Warehouse Sale. The Austin-based book subscription company holds this event annually at their fulfillment center, with huge discounts on all items. Stock up on picture books for kids (60 percent off) and adult reads (70 percent off) after registering here. Dec. 8-10, 4509 Freidrich Lane, Bldg. 4 Ste. 402.
One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
highlandernews.com
Dot-com takes closer look inside Burnet County's 'castle'
‘The stunning building in Burnet, Texas that looks just like Hogwarts’. Did you know you could visit the wizarding world right here in the Lone Star State?. One of the most impressive castles in Texas, Falkenstein Castle, looks. exactly like Hogwarts. It's available on Airbnb, so you and up to...
kut.org
The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters
At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
Whip My Soul serves up homemade soul food off RM 620 in Austin
Whip My Soul’s menu includes wings and waffles. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) When Antonio and Tanika Echols moved from Chicago to Austin a year ago, they had no plans to open a restaurant. Then, opportunity came knocking. The Echolses jumped at the chance to purchase a location within The Shops...
Grinch sentenced to spread holiday cheer in Kyle
The Grinch may have tried to steal Christmas, but the City of Kyle made sure he’ll serve his time.
2nd Discount Tire location now servicing vehicles in Round Rock
A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock on Nov. 21. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on Nov. 21. Discount Tire offers tire and wheel service for a variety of vehicles as well as safety inspections and air checks. 512-541-3163. www.discounttire.com.
