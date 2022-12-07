Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Samsung is widely rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S21 series in the US
A couple of weeks back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series phones in the US. The big Android update is now rolling out to the unlocked units as well. Samsung rolled out Android 13 to a ton...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🙏 Pixel Fold renders
Plus winners from the 2022 Game Awards and more. 🎮 Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday was a big one for gamers with The Game Awards crowning Elden Ring as the Game of the Year. More on that after the latest about Google’s mysterious foldable device. Pixel Fold 360 renders...
Android Authority
Cricket Wireless vs Tello: Which carrier is better for you?
It may come down to a battle of price versus features. There are a variety of pre-paid carriers in the US, one of the newer options being Tello Mobile. That company promises to undercut a lot of the competition, including what may be the best-known pre-paid provider, Cricket Wireless. But how do the two carriers actually stack up when you weigh factors like pricing and coverage?
Apple will soon be using chips made in America, says CEO Tim Cook
Tim Cook has confirmed that Apple’s chips will soon be made in America. As reported by CNBC, the Apple CEO attended an event with U.S. President Joe Biden at the upcoming TSMC chip manufacturing plant in Arizona. At the event, Cook thanked the president for the recent passage of the C.H.I.P.S. act which brought billions in investment into American processor manufacturing.
Apple Says It Will Buy TSMC Chips Made In Arizona
In just a couple of years, Apple will start buying chips manufactured at two plants in Arizona, marking the start of something Tim Cook teases as big.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Gizmodo
Carl Pei Want to Bring a Nothing Phone to the U.S.
The jokes really write themselves as far as the fledgling phone company Nothing is concerned. So far, the famed maker of the LED-backed Phone has kept up in the European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets and has had nothing to show for the U.S. or Canada, at least as far as its phone business is concerned. Now, the company said consumers on the other side of the Atlantic may get to see if all the hype was real... or a whole lot of nothing.
Phone Arena
Apple confirms it will buy chips made in the U.S.A.
Confirming rumors that we first reported last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke this morning in Arizona and said that Apple will buy chips made in the U.S. by TSMC. The world's largest chip foundry will start producing chips at its U.S. fab in 2024 and Apple has been looking to reduce its reliance on chips produced at TSMC's Taiwan facilities.
Android Authority
Huawei Mate 50 Pro: Still the mobile camera king?
It's time to pit the best smartphone cameras against each other. Although predominantly focused on its Chinese home market these days, Huawei has a new release for Western audiences in the flagship Mate 50 Pro. Pricing it at a hefty £1,199/€1,199, Huawei still wishes to compete with Apple and Samsung hardware, but you have to scrutinize the broader package at this level too.
Apple needs a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023 — here’s why
Apple generally doesn't release new iPhone SE models in consecutive years. But if it waits, the iPhone SE 4 risks falling behind competitive midrange phones from Google an Samsung.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 launches simultaneously in China, Malaysia and Indonesia as the global edition of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphone
IQOO has taken the unprecedented step of debuting its latest vanilla flagship smartphone internationally, making the 11 official in Indonesia and Malaysia as well as the brand's native China. Furthermore, they have been revealed as virtually the same device in either region, except that its new Isle of Man colorway seems to be exclusive to its domestic market.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook confirms Apple will use TMSC chips made in Arizona
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After Apple supplier TSMC announced it would increase its Arizona investment, Apple CEOTim Cook confirmed that the company would use chips built in the state. "Today is only the beginning," Cook said. "Today we're...
Phone Arena
Apple on track to beat Samsung and become India's largest phone exporter
Apple is seemingly on track to beat Samsung in terms of exports from India, where Cupertino is getting dangerously close to its biggest rival in the mobile space. The Indian phone manufacturing itself isn't in peak form having recently suffered the worst Q3 since 2019 and down some 10% YoY, but this hasn't stopped Samsung from grabbing a substantial 27% market share locally.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
SpaceX launches Japanese moon mission, lands at Cape Canaveral
--- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted Japan's first privately developed lunar lander from Florida early Sunday, then generated powerful sonic booms as it returned to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for landing. Just after 2:38 a.m. EST, the 230-foot rocket vaulted ispace's Hakuto-R lander from Launch Complex 40 on...
thefastmode.com
Samsung, Verizon Deploy 10,000+ vRAN Cell Sites Across the US
Samsung and Verizon announced they have successfully deployed over 10,000 vRAN cell sites across the U.S., marking significant progress toward Verizon’s goal of deploying 20,000 vRAN sites by 2025. As the lead network solutions provider supporting Verizon’s journey toward a fully virtualized 5G network, Samsung has helped Verizon grow...
China's capital swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections
BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Beijing's COVID-19 gloom deepened on Sunday with many shops and other businesses closed, and an expert warned of many thousands of new coronavirus cases as anger over China's previous COVID policies gave way to worry about coping with infection.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: Most of you missed the Galaxy Note line this year
A majority of voters want the Note to come back. It’s been about a year since Samsung officially discontinued the Galaxy Note series and two years since the last one came out due to Samsung skipping the high-end device in 2021. For some, the disappearance of the Galaxy Note has been a hard pill to swallow. Despite the Galaxy S22 Ultra technically being the successor to the Note, as Roh Tae-Moon told The Verge, it’s not quite the same.
