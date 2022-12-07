ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Samsung is widely rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S21 series in the US

A couple of weeks back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series phones in the US. The big Android update is now rolling out to the unlocked units as well. Samsung rolled out Android 13 to a ton...
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🙏 Pixel Fold renders

Plus winners from the 2022 Game Awards and more. 🎮 Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday was a big one for gamers with The Game Awards crowning Elden Ring as the Game of the Year. More on that after the latest about Google’s mysterious foldable device. Pixel Fold 360 renders...
Android Authority

Cricket Wireless vs Tello: Which carrier is better for you?

It may come down to a battle of price versus features. There are a variety of pre-paid carriers in the US, one of the newer options being Tello Mobile. That company promises to undercut a lot of the competition, including what may be the best-known pre-paid provider, Cricket Wireless. But how do the two carriers actually stack up when you weigh factors like pricing and coverage?
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Apple will soon be using chips made in America, says CEO Tim Cook

Tim Cook has confirmed that Apple’s chips will soon be made in America. As reported by CNBC, the Apple CEO attended an event with U.S. President Joe Biden at the upcoming TSMC chip manufacturing plant in Arizona. At the event, Cook thanked the president for the recent passage of the C.H.I.P.S. act which brought billions in investment into American processor manufacturing.
ARIZONA STATE
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Gizmodo

Carl Pei Want to Bring a Nothing Phone to the U.S.

The jokes really write themselves as far as the fledgling phone company Nothing is concerned. So far, the famed maker of the LED-backed Phone has kept up in the European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets and has had nothing to show for the U.S. or Canada, at least as far as its phone business is concerned. Now, the company said consumers on the other side of the Atlantic may get to see if all the hype was real... or a whole lot of nothing.
Phone Arena

Apple confirms it will buy chips made in the U.S.A.

Confirming rumors that we first reported last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke this morning in Arizona and said that Apple will buy chips made in the U.S. by TSMC. The world's largest chip foundry will start producing chips at its U.S. fab in 2024 and Apple has been looking to reduce its reliance on chips produced at TSMC's Taiwan facilities.
ARIZONA STATE
Android Authority

Huawei Mate 50 Pro: Still the mobile camera king?

It's time to pit the best smartphone cameras against each other. Although predominantly focused on its Chinese home market these days, Huawei has a new release for Western audiences in the flagship Mate 50 Pro. Pricing it at a hefty £1,199/€1,199, Huawei still wishes to compete with Apple and Samsung hardware, but you have to scrutinize the broader package at this level too.
notebookcheck.net

iQOO 11 launches simultaneously in China, Malaysia and Indonesia as the global edition of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphone

IQOO has taken the unprecedented step of debuting its latest vanilla flagship smartphone internationally, making the 11 official in Indonesia and Malaysia as well as the brand's native China. Furthermore, they have been revealed as virtually the same device in either region, except that its new Isle of Man colorway seems to be exclusive to its domestic market.
Apple Insider

Tim Cook confirms Apple will use TMSC chips made in Arizona

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After Apple supplier TSMC announced it would increase its Arizona investment, Apple CEOTim Cook confirmed that the company would use chips built in the state. "Today is only the beginning," Cook said. "Today we're...
ARIZONA STATE
Phone Arena

Apple on track to beat Samsung and become India's largest phone exporter

Apple is seemingly on track to beat Samsung in terms of exports from India, where Cupertino is getting dangerously close to its biggest rival in the mobile space. The Indian phone manufacturing itself isn't in peak form having recently suffered the worst Q3 since 2019 and down some 10% YoY, but this hasn't stopped Samsung from grabbing a substantial 27% market share locally.
thefastmode.com

Samsung, Verizon Deploy 10,000+ vRAN Cell Sites Across the US

Samsung and Verizon announced they have successfully deployed over 10,000 vRAN cell sites across the U.S., marking significant progress toward Verizon’s goal of deploying 20,000 vRAN sites by 2025. As the lead network solutions provider supporting Verizon’s journey toward a fully virtualized 5G network, Samsung has helped Verizon grow...
Android Authority

We asked, you told us: Most of you missed the Galaxy Note line this year

A majority of voters want the Note to come back. It’s been about a year since Samsung officially discontinued the Galaxy Note series and two years since the last one came out due to Samsung skipping the high-end device in 2021. For some, the disappearance of the Galaxy Note has been a hard pill to swallow. Despite the Galaxy S22 Ultra technically being the successor to the Note, as Roh Tae-Moon told The Verge, it’s not quite the same.

Comments / 0

Community Policy