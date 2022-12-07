The health secretary won’t hold pay talks with nurses despite their offer to pause unprecedented strike action if he did, a cabinet minister has said. Nursing leaders said they would “press pause” if Steve Barclay agreed to proper negotiations on wages. But the foreign secretary James Cleverly rejected that idea. He said that Mr Barclay has said “he is, of course, willing to talk to them… but the pay negotiations are done through the independent pay review body”. The offer came from the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing Pat Cullen, whose members are due to...

