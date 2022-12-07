ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Essence

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The Independent

Health Secretary won’t hold pay talks with nurses despite their offer to pause strike, cabinet minister says

The health secretary won’t hold pay talks with nurses despite their offer to pause unprecedented strike action if he did, a cabinet minister has said. Nursing leaders said they would “press pause” if Steve Barclay agreed to proper negotiations on wages. But the foreign secretary James Cleverly rejected that idea. He said that Mr Barclay has said “he is, of course, willing to talk to them… but the pay negotiations are done through the independent pay review body”. The offer came from the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing Pat Cullen, whose members are due to...
AFP

Biden celebrates US manufacturing comeback at giant semiconductor project

President Joe Biden declared the comeback of US manufacturing Tuesday at the site of a mammoth expansion to a Taiwanese-owned semiconductor plant aimed at breaking risky US dependency on foreign-based producers for the vital component. Biden framed the TSMC investment in a broader context of revitalizing US-based manufacturing -- one of his presidency's key themes.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Guardian

Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
TechCrunch

Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business

In a stock exchange filing in Taiwan on Thursday, Foxconn said its Singapore subsidiary is deploying the capital into the India entity, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited. Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan first reported about the filing. The move follows Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, picking up...

