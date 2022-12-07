Read full article on original website
Gov. Pritzker Wanting Quick Action on Assault Ban Bill in Illinois Legislature
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is urging quick passage of the latest proposed ban on assault weapons. The measure bans assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices, and raises the age to get a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card from 18 to 21. The governor is urging lawmakers to get it...
Indiana Sees 1,338 More Covid Cases
The latest coronavirus numbers are in. The Indiana Department of Health’s latest report is 1,338 new cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 4 deaths, bringing the current total to 24,113 Hoosiers that have died from the virus. The department says just over 27% of cases are re-infections. These...
UDWI Asks Members to Brace for Rising Energy Costs
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC says record high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe are having a significant impact on the cost of electricity and will affect UDWI members beginning in 2023. Starting with February billing, UDWI expects a 4% increase for the...
