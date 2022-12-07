Elon Musk defends installing bedrooms at Twitter HQ, saying he's merely 'providing beds for tired employees'

Elon Musk said he's simply "providing beds for tired employees" at Twitter's HQ in San Francisco. JIM WATSON/AFP/Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Elon Musk has defended his decision to install bedrooms in Twitter's San Francisco HQ.

Musk said he's simply "providing beds for tired employees."

San Francisco has reportedly launched an investigation into the installation of the bedrooms.

Elon Musk defended his decision to install bedrooms at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters after a local radio station reported that the city's buildings inspectorate had launched an investigation into the matter.

An editor at the station, KQED, tweeted Monday that San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection was investigating reports that Twitter has converted several office rooms into employee sleeping quarters, and quoted an official as saying: "We need to make sure the building is being used as intended."

Musk took to Twitter soon after to attack San Francisco's mayor, London Breed. The billionaire tweeted a link to a seemingly unconnected local news article about a reported child fentanyl overdose, saying: "So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?"

Twitter employees on Monday discovered some offices and conference rooms at Twitter HQ had bare mattresses and curtains inside, two anonymous people with knowledge of the matter told Forbes. One room also featured a plant, they added.

A person familiar with the situation told Insider's Kali Hays that the beds were a cost-saving measure intended for Twitter employees who came from out of town to work at the office. Jared Birchall, who runs Musk's family office, is staying in one of the rooms while Musk is having another converted for his own use, sources said.

Representatives for Twitter and the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment, made outside normal working hours.