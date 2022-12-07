Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 00:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston Area LOCALIZED STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO AFFECT LIVINGSTON Strong south winds with gusts of 50 to 65 mph will impact Livingston right at the exit of the Paradise Valley, from the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge to 3 miles west of Livingston, through midnight. If you are driving on I-90 through Livingston, expect sudden strong wind gusts at this specific location.

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO