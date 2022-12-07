NEW JERSEY – NJ TRANSIT has relaunched its Adopt-a-Station program with a new partnership with American Express. Community groups can “adopt” their local train station to maintain its character as a focal point of their neighborhood by planting flowers, performing light landscaping and maintenance and removing litter. As part of the program, NJ TRANSIT will provide community groups with supplies such as safety vests, gloves and trash bags thanks to the generous sponsorship from American Express. In addition, the community groups are recognized at the station through signage.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO