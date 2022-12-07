ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration awards $9.95M in American Rescue Plan funds for water quality improvement projects

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection is awarding $9.95 million in grants to local government agencies, nonprofit groups, universities, and others to fund projects that will improve water quality and reduce the impacts of nonpoint source pollution from stormwater on publicly accessible lakes throughout New Jersey, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Thursday.
wrnjradio.com

AG Platkin announces actions to protect reproductive health care providers and those seeking reproductive care in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs Wednesday announced several actions aimed at facilitating access to abortion care in New Jersey, protecting health care providers, and safeguarding patients’ privacy in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Transit relaunches Adopt-a-Station program in partnership with American Express

NEW JERSEY – NJ TRANSIT has relaunched its Adopt-a-Station program with a new partnership with American Express. Community groups can “adopt” their local train station to maintain its character as a focal point of their neighborhood by planting flowers, performing light landscaping and maintenance and removing litter. As part of the program, NJ TRANSIT will provide community groups with supplies such as safety vests, gloves and trash bags thanks to the generous sponsorship from American Express. In addition, the community groups are recognized at the station through signage.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Explore Hunterdon initiative wins prestigious tourism award

FLEMINGTON- Hunterdon County’s Explore Hunterdon launch this year has not only attracted a lot of attention from tourists in 2022 but has now also caught the eye of industry experts from around New Jersey. At the recent New Jersey Tourism Industry Associations’ (NJTIA) annual conference in Atlantic City, Hunterdon...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy announces appointments to task force on public school staff shortages

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday announced the appointments of 23 members to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey. The task force, established by Executive Order No. 309, will provide recommendations to address the challenges facing New Jersey’s educational workforce and develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

USPS extending hours at at many post offices

NEW JERSEY — The holidays are a hectic time of year and to make shipping convenient for customers, the Postal Service is extending hours at Post Offices across the nation. Select Postal facilities in the New Jersey District are extending their hours and will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance.
wrnjradio.com

Somerset County man gets 5 years in state prison for fatal crash

SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – A 68-year-old Bedminster Township man was sentenced on Nov. 10 to five years in state prison for a crash that killed a 65-year-old man in Bedminster Township on Nov. 13, 2020, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. George L. Rodriguez was sentenced...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy