Pedestrian Struck And Killed Thursday Night
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT CANCELED: Delaware State Police Locate Lewes Woman
UPDATED – 9:30pm – The Gold Alert issued on December 7, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 7 for Alyssa Speese has been canceled. Speese has been located. ============================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. She was last...
WGMD Radio
Roadway Shooting in Georgetown Area
WBOC
Two Teens Injured in Rehoboth Beach Motorcycle Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say two teens were injured early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the motorcycle they were riding with an SUV. The accident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Coastal Highway at Church Street, which is right where the Fulton Bank is located. Police said that at that time, a Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed in the right lane. Troopers said that at the same time, a Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway and Church Street, waiting to turn left onto Church Street. The driver of the Rogue failed to see the motorcycle and began turning left, according to police. Troopers said that as a result, the Rogue struck the left side of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcycle operator and passenger being ejected and injured.
WDEL 1150AM
Shots fired at moving vehicle in Sussex Co.
A man is out of the hospital after his vehicle was fired upon, and he ended up in a ditch. Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that the 32-year-old man was driving on Cokesbury Road near Seashore Highway in the Georgetown area Wednesday night, when someone drove up next to him and opened fire. The victim was not struck and was released from a hospital with minor injuries suffered when his vehicle left the roadway.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
WMDT.com
Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
WBOC
Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting, Crash in Georgetown
WGMD Radio
SCCC Offender Arrested after Failure to Return
An offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being extradited to Maryland on a State of Delaware Level IV agreement to return has been arrested. Corrections officials say 48 year old David Connors of the Milton area was extradited to Maryland on a driving charge with a Delaware court order to return to the Sussex VOP Center to complete his Community Corrections sentence in Delaware, however he failed to report back to the DOC on November 25th.
WGMD Radio
Seaford Man Dies after Struck by Vehicle on Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford
A Seaford man is dead after he was struck walking in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford Thursday night just after 8. Delaware State Police say a Dodge Caravan traveling in the same lane struck the 52 year old victim, who was not in a crosswalk and had no light or reflective clothing. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the caravan, both from Laurel, were properly restrained and neither was injured.
WGMD Radio
Burglary at Lincoln Business This Morning
Delaware State Police need your help to identify a person they are looking for in connection with a burglary that occurred early this morning. Whoever did this broke a window at Wilson’s Auction Sales in Lincoln and stole money from inside the business. If anyone can identify this person, call State Police Trooper T. Wolford at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: MSP Make Arrest in Two Cambridge Fatal Shootings
UPDATED – 12/10/22 – Maryland State Police have arrested a Cambridge man in connection with two fatal shootings Thursday night in Cambridge. Police have charged 22 year old Tramelle Williams with 1st and 2nd degree murder and related charges. Cambridge Police were called to High Street Friday night just before 9 for a burglary in progress and located Williams, who matched the description of the suspect wanted in the two murders Thursday night. When he was arrested, Williams was attempting to break into a vehicle belonging to the second victim. Williams showed a handgun and a Cambridge officer fired and struck Williams – who was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Maryland State Police have been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
WBOC
2 Deadly Shootings in Cambridge
Wilmington GameStop robbed at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, DE – An armed suspect entered a GameStop store in Wilmington and robbed it at gunpoint Wednesday night, police reported today. “At approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington,” the Delaware State Police said today in a statement. “The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing.” The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded a number of video game accessories from them. Additionally, the suspect demanded the money The post Wilmington GameStop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
Homeless Man Wanted for Making Unauthorized Purchases on Debit Card
Delaware State Police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing and using someone’s debit card numerous times to make unauthorized purchases repeatedly over a two-month period. They are looking for Jorge Vasquez. He is 54-years old and is described as Hispanic, about 5’06” tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Vasquez is homeless, and police believe he is frequently around the Rehoboth Beach and Georgetown areas. Vasquez is wanted on several felony charges.
WGMD Radio
Police Investigate Burglary at Dover Gas Station
The alarm sounded at 5:20 this morning at US Gas on Bay Road in Dover. Police responded and found that someone broke the front door with a rock. Whoever did this stole money and $200 worth of merchandise. Police were not able to review any surveillance or obtain a description of the person who broke into the gas station. The investigation continues. Anyone with information should call Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County
(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WBOC
Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths
DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
